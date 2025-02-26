AvePoint Launches New Data Security Solutions for Google

Within the AvePoint Confidence Platform, AvePoint expands multi-cloud protection to empower organizations with intelligent risk identification, proactive threat monitoring, and incident response at scale to enhance customers’ cyber resilience and prevent data breaches.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced new data security solutions for Google Workspace and Google Cloud, reinforcing its commitment to protecting and managing data across multi-cloud environments. Within the Confidence Platform, AvePoint now delivers comprehensive solutions for Google customers across four critical areas: data protection, information lifecycle management, risk intelligence, and data migration.

This investment strengthens AvePoint’s position as the go-to partner for organizations navigating their increasingly complex digital transformations. As enterprises continue to adopt multi-cloud strategies, the need for seamless data security, management and cross-cloud compliance has never been greater: 89% of enterprises now use multiple cloud services, yet 83% report challenges in securing data across platforms.

“AvePoint is embracing a multi-cloud strategy to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative solutions that empower our customers and partners to collaborate with confidence in the digital workplace,” said Mario Carvajal, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, AvePoint. “Google Cloud's commitment to reliability and performance aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional value and flexibility.”

Today’s expansion of the AvePoint Confidence Platform supports the current demands and future needs of Google Cloud customers who secure sensitive data across multiple collaboration platforms, maintain compliance, and optimize IT resources while managing growing data volumes. Some of the key enhancements include:

Data Protection: In today's complex cloud environments, organizations can't risk losing critical business data. AvePoint's comprehensive backup for Google Workspace safeguards against data loss while ensuring rapid recovery, enabling teams to work seamlessly together while knowing their work is protected and always available. This is especially critical for multi-cloud organizations, because 40% of data breaches involve data stored across multiple environments.



Risk Intelligence: As collaboration accelerates, organizations struggle to maintain visibility and control over sensitive information sharing. AvePoint automatically identifies and remediates risky behaviors, ensuring data remains secure and properly shared while maintaining productivity and compliance.



Information Lifecycle Management: Managing records and information governance across cloud platforms creates significant operational complexity. AvePoint simplifies this through centralized control of records across Workspace apps, automating governance to improve efficiency while maintaining compliance requirements without burdening end users.



Data Migration: Organizations moving between cloud platforms to meet their business needs face the challenge of maintaining security and business continuity. AvePoint streamlines migrations from Microsoft 365 to Google Workspace, enabling seamless transitions while preserving data integrity and user productivity across multi-cloud environments.



“In today's dynamic threat landscape, proactive data security is paramount to any digital transformation strategy,” said Vineet Bhan, Director, Security and Identity Partnerships, Google Cloud. “AvePoint's expanded Google Cloud and Workspace offerings provide organizations with additional tools to strengthen their defenses and stay ahead of evolving risks."

Building on its award-winning multi-SaaS backup solutions and decades of experience managing and securing enterprise data, AvePoint is extending its leadership in data security, governance and resilience to Google Cloud customers. The expanded platform addresses the unique requirements of multi-cloud, agile organizations of all sizes – from global enterprises to smaller organizations with streamlined IT operations and cost-conscious budgets. Through comprehensive data protection, cost-effective solutions with clear ROI, and intuitive management interfaces, AvePoint delivers a seamless end-user experience that builds on its proven track record of success.

“As an organization operating across multiple cloud environments, we needed a trusted solution that could provide protection for all our critical data. AvePoint’s proven track record and ability to deliver robust security, encryption, retention, and granular recovery capabilities across both production and backup environments made them our clear choice,” said Andrew Ritschel, Senior Systems Administrator, Centerline. “By consolidating our multi-cloud data protection into AvePoint’s unified platform, we’ve strengthened our security posture while streamlining our operations.”

