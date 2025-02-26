Potbelly Sandwich Works Expands into Virginia Beach and Norfolk with Eight New Franchise Locations!

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) Premier Eats LLC, a distinguished multi-unit operator in the foodservice industry, has officially signed a Shop Development Agreement (SDA) with Potbelly Sandwich Works to bring eight Potbelly shops to Virginia Beach, Norfolk, and the surrounding South Hampton Roads area. This partnership represents a significant step in expanding the beloved sandwich shop’s presence in Virginia and reflects Potbelly’s broader commitment to growth in surrounding markets.

“We are excited to partner with Premier Eats LLC to introduce Potbelly to Norfolk and Virginia Beach,” said Maureen DiStefano, Director of Franchise Development for Potbelly Sandwich Works. “This agreement highlights our commitment to growth, and we’re eager to collaborate with passionate, experienced multi-unit operators to expand our footprint in untapped markets across Virginia and beyond.”

Residents of the South Hampton Roads, Virginia communities can look forward to enjoying Potbelly’s signature menu, featuring freshly made sandwiches toasted to perfection, mouthwatering sides, and indulgent desserts, all served in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether stopping by for lunch, dinner, or a quick snack, these new shops will offer something for everyone in the area.

Franchise Opportunities Still Available

With prime territories still available in parts of Virginia, Potbelly continues to seek passionate franchise partners eager to join its mission of spreading “great food and good vibes” to new communities.

Stay Tuned for Opening Details

Details about the exact locations and grand opening events for the shops will be announced soon. The new shops are expected to contribute to local economic growth by creating job opportunities.

For more information about Potbelly Sandwich Works’ franchise opportunities, please contact:

Maureen DiStefano

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (445) 287-1182

Email: maureen.distefano@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com

