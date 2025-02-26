Grant of Stock Options and Presence at the 2025 PDAC Toronto Convention

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF)

Stock Option Grant

Sirios announces that its Board of Directors has granted 100,000 stock options to its Chief Financial Officer and Secretary under its Stock Option Incentive Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.055 per share and a duration of five years.

PDAC Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Convention 2025

Sirios is pleased to announce its participation to the 93rd annual PDAC Convention, taking place from March 2 to March 5, 2025, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario.

Event Details

Dates: Sunday, March 2 - Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. West, Toronto, ON

Sirios' Booth: Investors Exchange Booth No. 2910

Sirios' technical team and management representatives will be available at the booth throughout the convention. Additionally, Dominique Doucet, CEO of the Company, will be presenting on Tuesday, March 4 at 3:19 p.m., during the Gold 3 Session in the New Investment Hub Theatre

About Sirios

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100%-owned Cheechoo gold property, located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Dominique Doucet, CEO

450-482-0603

info@sirios.com

www.sirios.com

