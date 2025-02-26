Cribl Redefines Data Management with Cribl Lakehouse, Next Generation Architecture for IT and Security Data

An extension of Cribl Lake, new offering eliminates the barriers between performance and cost for ultra-fast access to data in any format for analysis

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced Cribl Lakehouse, a groundbreaking evolution within Cribl Lake that redefines how organizations store, manage, and analyze telemetry data at scale. Unlike traditional lakehouses built for structured enterprise data, Cribl Lakehouse is the first solution purpose-built for the dynamic and unpredictable nature of telemetry data. With Cribl Lakehouse, companies can eliminate the complexity of schema management and manual data transformation while simultaneously delivering ultra-elastic scalability, federated query capabilities, and a fully unified management experience across diverse datasets and geographies. With Cribl Lakehouse, IT and security teams can effortlessly store massive volumes of ever-changing telemetry data while enabling real-time, high-performance dashboards and analytics, all without requiring data engineering expertise.

Modern IT and security teams are drowning in a flood of logs, metrics, and traces. Most of this data holds little value until an incident or investigation occurs. Storing and analyzing massive amounts of "just-in-case" data is both prohibitively expensive and complex with legacy solutions. Traditional lakehouses are built for structured data, requiring users to manually define schemas, deeply understand SQL, and build parsers just to make telemetry data usable. Teams must spend time managing complex ETL pipelines instead of asking questions at the speed of thought to find valuable insights. Cribl Lakehouse removes these barriers by offering real-time visibility, instant access to any stored data, and the ability to compose, manage, and query highly distributed datasets across regions—all from a single unified interface.

“Today's organizations need more than just another lakehouse. They need a flexible, highly scalable solution designed for the incredible volume, variety, and unique varying value of telemetry data,” said Clint Sharp, CEO and co-founder at Cribl. “Cribl Lakehouse allows customers to manage one or many lakes with ease, isolate workloads for performance and security, and dynamically accelerate queries across highly distributed datasets. By automating tiered storage and eliminating traditional complexity, Cribl gives customers the power to unlock full-fidelity data insights at a fraction of the cost.”

As an integral part of Cribl Lake, Cribl Lakehouse goes beyond traditional architectures, delivering a next-generation, cloud-native solution with composable management, self-service access, and elastic resource consumption. Key differentiators of Cribl Lakehouse include:

Federated, Distributed Data Management : Users can manage a single lake or multiple lakehouses across regions, enabling isolated workloads to prevent query interference, improve security, and maintain fine-grained RBAC (role-based access control). Regardless of dataset location or speed of access, Cribl provides a unified experience across all lakes and queries.

: Users can manage a single lake or multiple lakehouses across regions, enabling isolated workloads to prevent query interference, improve security, and maintain fine-grained RBAC (role-based access control). Regardless of dataset location or speed of access, Cribl provides a unified experience across all lakes and queries. Schema-Agnostic, No-Code Data Management : Instead of requiring users to manually define schemas like with traditional data lakes, Cribl Lakehouse automatically structures telemetry data for exploration and analysis. No need for complex SQL queries, custom parsers, or expensive ETL pipelines—just send the data in, and it’s instantly available for high-performance dashboards and analytics.

: Instead of requiring users to manually define schemas like with traditional data lakes, Cribl Lakehouse automatically structures telemetry data for exploration and analysis. No need for complex SQL queries, custom parsers, or expensive ETL pipelines—just send the data in, and it’s instantly available for high-performance dashboards and analytics. Composable, Cloud-Native Scalability : Unlike rigid legacy architectures, Cribl Lakehouse dynamically provisions resources, allowing organizations to start small and scale on demand. By keeping lakehouses close to data egress points but with a centralized control plane, organizations reduce costs, improve security, and optimize performance for diverse use cases.

: Unlike rigid legacy architectures, Cribl Lakehouse dynamically provisions resources, allowing organizations to start small and scale on demand. By keeping lakehouses close to data egress points but with a centralized control plane, organizations reduce costs, improve security, and optimize performance for diverse use cases. Fully Managed Data Experience : Cribl eliminates the need for deep database expertise—users don’t have to manage the nuances of time series databases (TSDB), columnar acceleration, or cloud data warehouses. Instead, Cribl intelligently routes and stores data in the optimal format, reducing costs by 50% compared to traditional solutions while ensuring seamless search and retrieval from a single, unified query interface.

: Cribl eliminates the need for deep database expertise—users don’t have to manage the nuances of time series databases (TSDB), columnar acceleration, or cloud data warehouses. Instead, Cribl intelligently routes and stores data in the optimal format, reducing costs by 50% compared to traditional solutions while ensuring seamless search and retrieval from a single, unified query interface. Automated Tiered Storage for Cost Optimization: Users can define storage tiers based on access frequency and retention needs, ensuring real-time access to high-value telemetry data without performance degradation or long retrieval times.



"Teams responsible for managing telemetry data are increasingly overwhelmed by the volume and complexity of the environments being managed. Cost is exploding, and it’s getting harder to obtain real time data insights across disparate systems” said James Governor, analyst and co-founder at Redmonk. “Cribl Lakehouse is designed to automate the management of diverse data types across user-defined storage tiers, cutting costs and reducing complexity, giving engineering teams timely access to the information they need.”

Cribl Lakehouse is built to scale effortlessly, provide instant insights from any dataset, and empower teams to modernize telemetry data management while reducing costs and complexity.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream, the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search, the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake, a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

