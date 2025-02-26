iCrowdNewswire powers fast, accurate multilingual press release translation and enhances global customer experience with DeepL API

US-based press release distributor unveils impact of DeepL’s specialized AI translation tools on efficiency and global reach

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, today announced its latest case study highlighting the successful deployment of its powerful API solution by iCrowdNewswire, an international press release distribution company. By integrating DeepL’s API, including DeepL’s industry-leading AI translation technology, iCrowdNewswire has enhanced the quality and efficiency of its multilingual press release translations — delivering more natural high-quality translations, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing operational costs by approximately $150,000 annually.

“Companies rely on iCrowdnewswire for distributing business-critical press releases, which requires fast deadlines, global reach and high precision,” said Steve Rotter, CMO, DeepL. “DeepL’s specialized Language AI platform, which includes our world-renowned translation tools and API, is purpose-built to meet these needs, helping companies streamline content creation, expand their global reach, and accelerate growth. For iCrowdNewswire, this means translating tens of millions of characters daily, ensuring fast, reliable and high-quality multilingual communication at scale.”

In an increasingly interconnected media landscape, reaching priority markets across language barriers is crucial for companies reaching global audiences. iCrowdNewswire translates every press release into nine languages for more exposure and better message control for its customers. Leveraging DeepL’s API to translate between 45 and 55 million characters per day allowed iCrowdNewswire to turn an expensive and highly manual process into a scalable, high-quality and reliable solution delivering accurate, human-like translations while maintaining cost efficiency.

“The DeepL API has transformed how we deliver multilingual press release services for our global customers — now with natural-sounding, high-quality translations that ensure our clients can expand their reach, boost engagement, and drive real impact globally,” said Felipe Botero, CTO, iCrowdnewswire. “DeepL has also transformed our internal operations, enabling us to automate human-like, high-quality translations at scale. This has saved us significant time and resources and strengthened our ability to deliver seamless, press release translation with unparalleled efficiency.”

With DeepL, iCrowdNewswire has strengthened its competitive advantage. Press releases translated with DeepL’s AI are more accurately indexed by Google, boosting visibility and exposure for customers across multiple languages. Increased exposure means better message control and engagement for global customers like LexisNexis®, who leverage the translation feature in every release through Nexis® Newswire. On top of that, iCrowdNewswire is proud to be the only provider in its industry offering free multilingual translations with press release distribution, further cementing its position as a market leader.

Trusted by leading brands across a variety of industries — from iCrowdnewswire, to Deutsche Bahn, Weglot, Panasonic Connect and Alza — the DeepL API is built for enterprise-grade scalability and security, providing programmatic access to DeepL’s specialized Language AI technology. This enables businesses to integrate its high-quality translation and writing capabilities directly for both internal and external websites and applications. iCrowdNewswire is the latest example of proven, tangible results across DeepL’s customer network of over 100,000+ businesses, governments and other organizations worldwide including 50% of the Fortune 500.

To learn more about DeepL and to read the full case study, visit https://www.deepl.com/en/customer-stories.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL’s Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL’s AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures.

About iCrowdNewswire

Since its inception the mission at iCrowdNewswire has been “true” innovation in press release distribution. In 2018 iCrowdNewswire began working with Google to adapt the world’s leading AI driven advertising technologies for press release distribution resulting in a process that provides verified and quantified paid media views/impressions on premium pages of leading digital publications worldwide. Press release issuers can choose from 50,000 to one million impressions of custom created banners with only one headline linked to the full press release or URL of their choice. The partnership with Notified for the first time allows the iCrowd Google ad driven distribution to be combined with the leading tier-one newswire distribution resulting in a major innovation in the industry. And the headline views are measured by Google Analytics. Version 1.0 offers over one thousand premium web sites in 26 countries available through curated industry lists. iCrowdNewswire’s technology also drives the LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe including Medianet (Australia), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India) and Media OutReach (Asia).

Sonia LaFountain slafountain@icrowdnewswire.com Phone: 240-355-3280 Adaline Colton Parker press@deepl.com

