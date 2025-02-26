ANJAC Health & Beauty Group Chooses Corcentric to Digitalize its Source-to-Contract Process

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that ANJAC Health & Beauty Group, a French industrial group and a leader in the formulation, manufacturing, and packaging of products for the health, beauty and dietary supplement sectors, has selected Corcentric’s Source-to-Contract solution to digitize all of its procurement (production and non-production). This strategic partnership marks a key step in optimizing and digitally transforming procurement across the group.

Centralization for greater efficiency

With 16 companies across France, Europe, and North America, 22 R&D sites, nearly 150 researchers and a turnover of €800 million in 2024, the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group, which was built both through organic growth and acquisitions, manages its purchases via multiple ERPs. This has resulted in complex and fragmented supplier, contract, and purchasing management. The use of multiple tools often reduced visibility and resulted in inconsistent processes, which slowed down decision-making.

To address these challenges, the Group sought to implement a new tool in order to simplify and unify processes within a single, efficient platform.

With the Corcentric solution, the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group aims to:

Centralize supplier management through a single repository integrating Corcentric's SRM

Optimize supplier risk control by automating performance assessment and monitoring

Standardize and share purchasing catalogs to improve accessibility for all buyers.

Digitize contract management with a contract library integrating electronic signature

Streamline and accelerate indirect calls for tenders using Corcentric's e-Sourcing module, which offers advanced competitive bidding features.

Strengthen compliance and transparency by consolidating all information and processes within an integrated solution

A tailor-made approach validated by a Proof of Concept (POC)

Corcentric was selected after a decisive POC, during which Corcentric’s solution demonstrated its ability to meet the specific needs of the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group. The ergonomics and functionalities of the platform received the full support of the purchasing teams present during the demonstrations.

“Creating a POC based on ANJAC data allowed us to immediately demonstrate the added value of our solution,” said Xavier Pierre-Bez, Vice President, Business & Operations EMEA at Corcentric. “The enthusiasm of the purchasing teams and the alignment with their expectations were strong signals. Beyond the technology, our project methodology made the difference to ensure a rapid and efficient implementation.”

A digital transformation to improve procurement performance

With this implementation, all business and purchasing operators will have a single portal to access consolidated, reliable and usable data. This project, deployed across all Group companies and geographical locations, benefits from the strong support of ANJAC's General Management, thus ensuring a smooth adoption and successful transition.

"This partnership with Corcentric marks a decisive step forward for the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group. It will allow us to unify our processes, increase transparency, and improve our operational efficiency. This digital solution will provide us with the agility needed to support our growth and strengthen collaboration between all Group companies and our Partner suppliers," comments Nicolas Jung, Purchasing Director of the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group.

A shared commitment to innovation and performance

This project illustrates the commitment of the ANJAC Group and Corcentric to innovation and optimization of purchasing by leveraging technology to drive performance and growth. By centralizing purchasing and automating processes, this collaboration offers a strategic response to current market challenges while ensuring strengthened governance and effective expense management.

About the ANJAC Health & Beauty Group

The French industrial group ANJAC Health & Beauty is a partner to pharmaceutical laboratories and cosmetics and well-being brands. It creates, develops, and manufactures the full spectrum from raw materials to finished products. It comprises 16 expert, complementary companies and 22 R&D and production sites in the health, beauty and dietary supplements sectors: Aircos Pascual, Apollo, APR Beauty, Chemineau, Cosmetix West, Euro Wipes, Feltor, Innovi, LPEV, Pillar5 Pharma, Roval, Shadeline, Sicaf and Stephid. Founded in 2008, the Group now employs more than 3,200 people and will achieve sales of nearly €800 million by 2024.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

ANJAC Health & Beauty Group has chosen Corcentric's Source-to-Contract solution to streamline procurement across 16 companies. Corcentric's tailored platform will enhance supplier management, compliance, and efficiency—driving transparency and collaboration.

