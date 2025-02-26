BeyondTrust Pathfinder Delivers a One-Platform Approach to Identity-Centric Security

Unified platform empowers customers to break free from fragmented, siloed solutions that leave organizations vulnerable to identity threats, and to benefit from adaptive, intelligent, and risk-aware identity security

Fully integrated, AI-driven, identity security platform unifies visualization, management, and governance of identities, entitlements, and access into one intelligent system

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced Pathfinder, a fully unified, AI-driven identity security platform. The Pathfinder platform breaks free from fragmented, siloed solutions, delivering adaptive, intelligent, and risk-aware identity security via one cohesive interface. Pathfinder empowers customers to continuously know, prioritize, and manage the most impactful identity security risks across their heterogeneous environments.

The combination of diverse, but hyper-connected, identity landscapes and the proliferation of identities, accounts, and entitlements has pushed effective identity security out of reach for most organizations. While identity is the connective tissue that enables modern work, it’s also the vector attackers exploit most to breach organizations, with 90% of organizations experiencing an identity-related incident in the last year.

Privileged access management (PAM) is the keystone of a robust identity security strategy, mitigating risk by reducing privileges and securing access. Pathfinder extends PAM capabilities through the entire identity ecosystem. With AI-driven threat detection, and the ability to discover paths to privilege, the platform provides the most holistic approach to eliminating identity security blind spots, reducing attack surfaces, and enforcing least privilege.

Built on the foundation of BeyondTrust’s industry-proven products, the Pathfinder platform delivers unmatched capabilities that empower organizations to reduce identity-based risks and prioritize the most impactful remediations, all in one place:



True Privilege™ Graph and Continuous Risk Assessment: Visual privilege mapping provides full, context-rich visibility into every identity (human, machine, and workload), entitlement, and privilege escalation path across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The Pathfinder platform leverages this groundbreaking Identity Security Insights capability to go deeper than existing solutions, uncovering paths to privilege so organizations can know and address the True Privilege of all identities. Unlike static, role-based access models, the Pathfinder platform dynamically maps privilege relationships, continuously updating access pathways, and exposing hidden attack vectors, including indirect permissions, conflicts with least privilege principles, and identity-based misconfigurations. This gives organizations the ability to accurately measure the impact of security risks and proactively shut them down.



Visual privilege mapping provides full, context-rich visibility into every identity (human, machine, and workload), entitlement, and privilege escalation path across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The Pathfinder platform leverages this groundbreaking Identity Security Insights capability to go deeper than existing solutions, uncovering paths to privilege so organizations can know and address the True Privilege of all identities. Unlike static, role-based access models, the Pathfinder platform dynamically maps privilege relationships, continuously updating access pathways, and exposing hidden attack vectors, including indirect permissions, conflicts with least privilege principles, and identity-based misconfigurations. This gives organizations the ability to accurately measure the impact of security risks and proactively shut them down. Pragmatic AI-Powered Security: The Pathfinder platform simplifies identity security and empowers organizations of all sizes to gain the advanced capabilities previously only accessible to large companies with dedicated, specialist identity security teams. Unlike generic AI models, the Pathfinder platform delivers AI that doesn’t just surface alerts—it automates the escalation of detections and streamlines remediation of risks, delivering customers the ability to intelligently analyze privilege patterns, entitlement drift, and access behaviors. This allows them to proactively reduce their identity attack surface by uncovering and remediating risks caused by excessive privilege, misconfigurations, and hidden paths to privilege before they get exploited.



The Pathfinder platform simplifies identity security and empowers organizations of all sizes to gain the advanced capabilities previously only accessible to large companies with dedicated, specialist identity security teams. Unlike generic AI models, the Pathfinder platform delivers AI that doesn’t just surface alerts—it automates the escalation of detections and streamlines remediation of risks, delivering customers the ability to intelligently analyze privilege patterns, entitlement drift, and access behaviors. This allows them to proactively reduce their identity attack surface by uncovering and remediating risks caused by excessive privilege, misconfigurations, and hidden paths to privilege before they get exploited. Adaptive Just-in-Time (JIT) Access: The Pathfinder platform drastically reduces the attack surface by removing unnecessary privileges and enabling access only when needed, and for the finite moments needed, while ensuring operational agility. Building from foundational PAM capabilities, Pathfinder amplifies Entitle’s cutting-edge, adaptive JIT access capabilities, which use identity risk context to enable dynamic, conditional access decisions that drastically reduce the attack surface. Unlike alternative solutions that can only apply just-in-time access controls across a few select environments, the Pathfinder platform applies JIT controls across the entire identity estate to get control over entitlement sprawl and eliminate standing privileges.



“Our mission is to put exceptional identity-first security within reach of any organization, enabling resilience in the face of sophisticated attacks,” says Marc Maiffret, CTO at BeyondTrust. “BeyondTrust’s Pathfinder platform sets a new standard for delivering identity security defense-in-depth cohesively across an organization’s domains. Our AI-powered platform provides an integrated set of powerful tools for holistic identity visibility, just-in-time access, threat prevention, and detection, so customers can neutralize identity threats before they escalate.”

To learn more about how Pathfinder can help your organization, visit www.beyondtrust.com/products.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.