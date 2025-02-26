Elev8 New Media Recognized as Honoree for The PR Net Next Gen Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations agency specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, is proud to announce its recognition as an honoree of The PR Net Next Gen Awards for the third consecutive year.

This highly regarded program celebrates agencies driving the future of marketing and communications. By highlighting innovative campaigns, forward-thinking leadership, and impactful client work, The PR Net Next Gen Awards shine a spotlight on firms that raise the industry bar and push the boundaries of what is possible. Elev8’s continued recognition reflects its commitment to excellence, creativity, and meaningful results.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for the third year in a row,” said Jessica Starman, Co-Founder and CEO of Elev8 New Media. “This award reflects our team's dedication to delivering outstanding results for our clients. We remain committed to crafting powerful narratives and setting new standards of success.”

Elev8 New Media sets itself apart by blending traditional earned media strategies with digital innovation, building strong relationships with journalists, editors, and influencers while expanding client reach through creative content and strategic partnerships. From concept development to campaign optimization, Elev8 consistently delivers results that drive client growth and position them as leaders in their industries.

The PR Net Next Gen Awards, presented by The PR Net, recognize newer established agencies that demonstrate standout creative thinking, impressive client portfolios, and a commitment to diversity and inclusion. Agencies are judged on their ability to craft innovative campaigns, solve complex challenges, and deliver measurable success. Winners are celebrated at an annual event that showcases the industry’s most promising up-and-coming firms.

Elev8’s continued recognition as a Next Gen honoree emphasizes its position as a forward-thinking agency and trusted partner committed to helping clients achieve exceptional visibility and sustained growth.

About The PR Net and The PR Net Next Gen Awards

‘The PR Net Next Gen Awards’ is an annual awards program that celebrates agency excellence championing the new thinkers, innovators, and groundbreakers across the field of PR, who are shaping the bright future of the communications industry.



Entrants were judged by an independent committee of highly esteemed judges including Natasha Vuppuluri, Executive Vice President, MSL; Christine Pierson, Vice President of Communications and Special Events, North and South America, Caudalie; Sal Della Monica, EVP, Reputation, Mike World Wide; Celia Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, FINN Partners; Brad Zeifman, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Shadow; Olita Mills, President, LaFORCE; Suzzette Martinez-Malavet, Director of Media, NBC Universal & Telemundo Enterprises; and Tomi Talabi, Communications Lead, Pinterest.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency committed to amplifying the market presence of both established leaders and emerging innovators across a wide array of industries. Elev8 partners with trailblazers driving transformative change, leveraging its team of award-winning PR and social media experts to secure thousands of earned media placements for clients in top-tier media outlets, including mainstream, broadcast, trade, local, and niche. Beyond public relations, Elev8 New Media also provides comprehensive corporate social media management, helping clients build and sustain a compelling online narrative that sets them apart.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com/ .

