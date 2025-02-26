Ataccama Recognized in BARC Data Intelligence Platform Report 2025

Ataccama ONE unified data trust platform enhances data governance and improves data quality to help organizations realize the full value of their data and AI investments

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today announced it has been named a challenger in the 2025 BARC Data Intelligence Platform Report. The report, which evaluates leading vendors in data intelligence, highlights Ataccama’s ability to unify critical capabilities—data cataloging, lineage, governance, quality, observability, and master data management—into a seamless, all-in-one platform. Ataccama enables organizations to eliminate complexity, ensure data reliability, and drive strategic data and AI initiatives with confidence.

“As organizations modernize their technology stacks to enhance products, services, and business models, data silos hinder access and trust across the enterprise,” said Mike McKee , CEO of Ataccama. “Ataccama ONE simplifies this complexity, allowing organizations to organize, understand, and improve their data. This is especially important in highly regulated industries like financial services and insurance, where compliance is stringent, or in sectors like manufacturing, burdened by legacy systems. By creating a unified source of truth, businesses can streamline discovery, enhance efficiency, and demonstrate the value of their data investments. Our recognition by BARC underscores our commitment to unlocking the transformative potential of high-quality data.”

The BARC report commends Ataccama for its integrated, in-house developed platform, which allows businesses to build scalable governance frameworks and ensure trust in their data assets. With advanced features—such as metadata refinement, automated data quality checks, and intuitive self-service tools—Ataccama simplifies complex data landscapes, fosters collaboration, and reduces risks tied to data quality issues or regulatory non-compliance.

The report evaluates capabilities like metadata refinement and automated workflows within the data intelligence domain. While these are critical components, data intelligence is a subset of the broader concept of data trust. Ataccama ONE extends beyond the scope of the BARC evaluation by offering end-to-end capabilities, including governance, lineage, observability, master data management, all supported by ONE AI for automation of data tasks to save time for data teams. This comprehensive approach helps organizations establish resilient systems that support enterprise-wide trust, compliance, and innovation.

“Trusted, high-quality data forms the backbone of successful data-driven organizations,” said Timm Grosser , Senior Analyst for Data and Analytics at BARC. “Platforms like Ataccama ONE address the critical need for unified data governance, quality, and cataloging by integrating advanced AI and active metadata. This allows enterprises to eliminate silos, ensure regulatory compliance, and make informed decisions, positioning them for long-term success.”

Ataccama’s recognition as a Challenger reflects its ability to meet evolving market needs with innovative solutions, while its roadmap prioritizes AI-enhanced features and self-service capabilities to further empower organizations.

Ataccama enables organizations to accelerate business initiatives with high quality data they trust using Ataccama ONE, a unified data trust platform. Combining data quality, lineage, observability, governance, and master data management in a single solution, Ataccama supports hundreds of organizations around the world to increase revenue, decrease costs, and mitigate risk. Ataccama was one of only three software companies to be recognized by Gartner as a Market Leader for Augmented Data Quality in 2024. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

