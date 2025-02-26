Rockefeller Global Family Office, CFAR, Mack International Join Family Enterprise USA to Support Family Businesses

Three Gold Membership Supporters Help Give Voice to America’s Family Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rockefeller Global Family Office, CFAR, and Mack International have signed on to support Family Enterprise USA in its mission to give voice on Capitol Hill to America’s family businesses, the country’s largest private employer.The three “Gold Sponsors” are part of Family Enterprise USA’s (FEUSA) mission to educate legislators on the importance of keeping family businesses strong and healthy by advocating on Capitol Hill for economic and tax policies that encourage growth, investment, and stable employment.According to research, America’s multi-generational family-owned businesses contribute $7.7 trillion annually to the U.S. gross domestic product. Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, the research shows.Three New Sponsors for America’s Family Businesses The Rockefeller Global Family Office , founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, offers strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations.It has offices in 31 markets and is responsible for $151 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Global Investment Banking. CFAR, headquartered in Philadelphia and Boston , is a management consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in advising family business leaders on complex organizational issues. It started in the early 1980s inside the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. After 10 years, CFAR was spun out to become a private firm. Its mission is to help leaders activate their organizations to achieve the highest “aspirations in productively, meaningfully, profitably, and with impact.”Mack International, LLC, based in Chicago, is a continuing Gold Sponsor at FEUSA.Mack, headed by President Linda Mack, is a leading executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm providing solutions to single family offices, multi-family offices, and family enterprises.It offers a range of wealth management advisory, investment management, and financial resources to serve ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.“We’re excited to have the Rockefeller Global Family Office, CFAR, and Mack International as Gold Sponsors of the work we do for America’s family businesses,” said Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group. “With their help we will are able to better tell the story of family businesses and how they drive economic growth,” she said. “We look forward to their involvement in our support of the Congressional Family Business Caucus, our research, our regional events, and helping us educate legislators on the size, scope, and importance of family businesses.”For more information on FEUSA and its sponsorships go to: www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Rockefeller Capital ManagementRockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from offices in 31 markets throughout the United States, as well as an office in London. As of December 31, 2024, the Firm was responsible for $151 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Rockefeller Global Investment Banking.About CFARHeadquartered in Philadelphia and Boston, CFAR is a management consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in advising leaders on complex organizational issues where understanding and working through the natural challenges that come with growing in all its forms, takes an integrated approach to people and performance. Our mission is to help leaders activate organizations to achieve their highest aspirations—productively, meaningfully, profitably, and with impact.About Mack InternationalMack International, LLC is the premier retained executive search and strategic human capital consulting firm focused on providing solutions to single family offices/family enterprises, multi-client family offices, and the full spectrum of wealth management advisory, investment management and financial services firms that serve the ultra-high net worth private wealth and family markets.

