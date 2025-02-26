Turbines Inc. Introduces New Website Featuring Comprehensive Turbine Flow Meter Catalog

ALTUS, Okla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbines Inc., a global leader in precision flow measurement solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website, featuring a full, comprehensive catalog of products. This launch marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing enhanced digital resources for its customers.

The newly revamped website offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface, allowing customers to browse and explore an extensive range of turbine flow meters across industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, chemical processing, food and beverage and more. Detailed product specifications, application insights, and technical resources ensure that engineers, procurement professionals, and industry experts can easily find the right solutions to meet their flow measurement needs.

"We recognize that our customers increasingly rely on digital tools to streamline their research and procurement process, and this website is designed to meet those evolving needs," said Mark Weiss, who oversees marketing at Turbines Inc. "By offering a comprehensive online catalog, we are simplifying product discovery, so buyers can make more informed purchasing decisions."

Visit the new website at https://www.turbinesincorporated.com/products/turbine-flow-meters/ to explore our turbine meters, view the catalog, and browse our product offerings.

About Turbines Inc.

Turbines Inc. is a leading provider of high-precision turbine flow metering solutions, delivering innovative measurement technologies for industries worldwide. With a reputation for accuracy, reliability, and exceptional customer service, Turbines Inc. continues to set the standard in flow measurement excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Weiss

Marketing

Turbines Inc

864-882-4544

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cdd9255-7951-4566-951e-728db23a7b93

Turbines, Inc. Website Sample New Turbines, Inc. website displayed on computer monitor

