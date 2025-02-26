Press Releases

02/26/2025

Attorney General Tong Leads 38-State and Territory Bipartisan Coalition Urging Congress to Take Action Against Rise in Organized Retail Crime

(Hartford, CT – Attorney General William Tong is co-leading a 38-state and territory bipartisan coalition in urging Congress to take action to address the rise in organized retail crime across the country.

Organized retail crime has contributed to financial losses totaling over $121 billion in the U.S., and 76 percent of retail asset protection managers’ report their employees have suffered from violence at the hands of an organized retail criminal. Cargo theft remains a primary component of organized retail crime nationwide – disrupting supply chains and acting as an inflationary pressure on the price of everything from baby formula to clothing.

“This is not run-of-the-mill shoplifting. These are criminal organizations who recruit desperate people to steal and stock sophisticated online fencing operations, driving up prices and endangering retail workers. Bipartisan attorneys general from across the country are united in urging Congress to empower state and federal law enforcement—both civil and criminal—with the resources and penalties needed to combat this growing problem,” said Attorney General Tong.

During the 118th Congress, the House and Senate introduced H.R.895/S.140 – Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023 and S. 139 – Organized Retail Crime Center Authorization Act of 2023. This legislation would provide the necessary resources at the state and federal level to bring the organizations and individuals behind this nationwide problem to justice. Now, the coalition is urging the 119th Congress to re-introduce this bill to include increased federal penalties for supply chain thefts to act as a strong deterrent against the organized theft of goods in transit.

Several attorneys general have formed task forces and created prosecution units to combat this growing problem. In their letter, the coalition notes that legislation proposed in the 118th Congress would expand upon and synchronize state and federal efforts with the creation of an Organized Retail Crime Coordination Center at the Department of Homeland Security, facilitating the information sharing necessary to address the complex cross-border nature of organized retail crime.

The attorneys general from Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and South Carolina co-led the letter to Congress.

Joining them are the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, and West Virginia.

Find a copy of the letter here.



