Willis partners with Crowd Safety to augment support for Crisis Management clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced a partnership with Crowd Safety, a team of recognized experts in the strategic, tactical, and operational elements of crowd safety management and event security, of various high-profile events.

Crowd Safety brings to Willis a resolute team of consultants with strong backgrounds in crisis management, providing crowd safety management and security to events with crowds as large as 100,000+ people. Their platform of resources and services continually evolves to stay current with new events, strategies, and tactics, to stay ahead of the evolving challenges,

With credible experience focusing on crowd safety and emerging threats, the Crowd Safety team is committed to guiding clients in navigating the safety and security risks associated with large crowds, a specialized benefit Willis can now offer clients.

Steve Allen, CEO of Crowd Safety, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Willis to complement the support services provided to Crisis Management clients. Our unique expertise around crowd safety management, and associated security concerns, will provide clients with a specialized add-on that augments the assistance Willis provides to clients.”

Fergus Critchley, Head of Crisis Management in North America, added, “I am eager to begin discussing the specialized safety and security strategies from Crowd Safety with our clients. We have many clients in the entertainment space with significant crowd security concerns, and the proven large-crowd safety measures from Crowd Safety demonstrate a swift, methodical approach to those concerns; and complements the skillset of our in-house security risk advisory team, Alert:24. I look forward to collaborating with the Crowd Safety team in supporting the safety and security needs of our clients.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Crowd Safety

Crowd Safety provides clients with subject matter experts for crowd safety management, unbiased external crowd safety audits and approved Showstop® Procedure training solutions, accrued from decades of strategic, tactical, and operational experience, across national and international territories.

The guiding principle of Crowd Safety is to mitigate foreseeable risk and undesirable occurrences, serving to enhance the safety of spectators and audiences alike within the sports & entertainment industry. To learn more, visit https://crowdsafety.org/

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972-0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com | +1 (718) 208-0474

