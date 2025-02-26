Intermex Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Company delivers ~10% EPS growth in 2024

MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading omnichannel money transfer services to Latin America and the Caribbean, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

Financial performance highlights for the full-year:

Revenues of $658.6 million

Net income of $58.8 million

Diluted EPS of $1.79 per share

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.14 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $121.3 million

Financial performance highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024:

Revenues of $164.8 million

Net income of $15.4 million

Diluted EPS of $0.49 per share

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.57 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $30.9 million

Bob Lisy, Chairman, President, and CEO of Intermex, stated “We have delivered another year of strong EPS growth and continued providing solid operating results for our shareholders. As a highly efficient provider of the premium product at retail, we are now turning our attention to invest and expand our high margin digital business. We continue to be a highly profitable operator, and a strong generator of cash. At this afternoon's Investor Day, we look forward to sharing our 2025 plan which will scale our digital business while continuing to leverage the strength of the underlying retail model we have built."

The Company also reported that, consistent with the recommendation of its independent Strategic Alternatives Committee (“SAC”), the Board of Directors (“Board”) has unanimously determined to suspend the Company's previously announced assessment of strategic alternatives.

The Board conducted the review of strategic alternatives through the SAC, composed solely of independent members of the Board. The SAC, along with its independent financial advisor, Lazard Freres, the Company’s financial advisor, FT Partners, and the assistance of its independent legal counsel, evaluated a comprehensive range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value and held discussions with a wide array of strategic and financial investors since the process was announced in November of 2024 regarding potential alternatives, including a sale or merger of the Company and other transactions. The robust strategic review did not, however, result in a definitive offer at a price that offered a superior alternative to the long-term stockholder value potentially created by Intermex’s current business model and its strategic plan, which includes a significant investment to increase the revenue from the Company's digital services.

Accordingly, after considering views of Company stockholders, significant internal discussion and consultation with external financial and legal advisors, and the recommendation of the SAC, the Board concluded that the best interests of all stockholders are served by continuing to focus on the execution of the Company’s strategic plan, including opportunities to drive growth and enhance value as an independent public company. As such, the Board has suspended the review process. The Intermex’s Board and management team are committed to maximizing stockholder value and remain open to all opportunities to achieve this objective.

Mr. Lisy commented, “Since becoming a public company, we have built Intermex into one of the nation’s leading omnichannel money transfer services to Latin America and expanded our reach to additional markets while consistently generating strong and recurring bottom line results and free cash generated. We are committed to building upon that foundation of success, which has been driven by our retail service offerings, by applying our cash resources and liquidity to invest in the expansion of our digital services and products that offer the potential for increased revenue and wider margins. In addition, we have ample financial resources and flexibility to provide liquidity to our stockholders through share repurchases under our previously authorized share repurchase program.

Our 2025 guidance reflects a large and aggressive investment on digital customer capture, along with additional staff and marketing to bolster our profitable, cash-generating retail engine. We will discuss how these - and the political and macro backdrop - impact our outlook at our Investor Day later this afternoon."

Financial Results for full-year 2024 (all comparisons are to the full-year 2023)

Revenues remained relatively flat at $658.6 million, primarily due to slowing of the overall remittance market growth to Latin America, partially offset by our continued growth of our agent base and of our digital offering. Total principal sent from remittance activity decreased slightly by approximately 0.8% to $24.4 billion. Foreign exchange gains increased by 1.1% primarily due to improved foreign currency spreads.

The Company reported net income of $58.8 million, a decrease of 1.2%. Diluted earnings per share were $1.79, an increase of 9.8%. The decrease in net income was driven primarily by the items noted above for revenues, partly offset by lower services charges from agents and banks. Lower salaries and benefits and income tax provision also positively impacted net income. The Company also incurred $1.8 million in transaction costs for the full year, primarily legal and professional fees incurred in relation to the evaluation of strategic alternatives. Diluted earnings per share was positively impacted by the reduction in share count from the Company's stock repurchases.

Adjusted net income totaled $70.4 million, a decrease of 0.8%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share totaled $2.14, an increase of 9.7%. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share were impacted by the items noted above, adjusted for certain items detailed in the reconciliation tables below. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was positively impacted by the reduction in share count from the Company's stock repurchases.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.1% to $121.3 million, attributable to the higher net effect of the adjusting items detailed in the reconciliation tables below following the consolidated financial statements.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results (all comparisons are to the Fourth Quarter 2023)

Total revenues for the Company were $164.8 million, down 4.1% versus last year due to slowing of the overall remittance market growth to Latin America - especially in retail. Revenue was positively impacted by 48.3% growth in revenues for digitally-sent money transfers. The Company's user base generated 14.8 million money transfer transactions, down 3.2% from last year. The total principal amount transferred for the period was $6.1 billion, down 1.6%.

Net income was $15.4 million, a decrease of 12.1%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.49, the same as in the prior year. The decrease in net income was driven primarily by the items noted above for revenues, partly offset by the same items noted above for the full year. The Company also incurred $1.7 million in transaction costs in the fourth quarter alone, primarily legal and professional fees incurred in relation to the evaluation of strategic alternatives. Diluted earnings per share was positively impacted by the reduction in share count from the Company's stock repurchases.

Adjusted net income decreased 10.6% to $17.8 million, and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.57, an increase of 1.8%. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share were impacted by the items noted above, adjusted for certain items detailed in the reconciliation tables below. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was positively impacted by the reduction in share count from the Company's stock repurchases.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.2% to $30.9 million, driven primarily by business operating results discussed above.

Adjusted and other non-GAAP measures discussed above and elsewhere in this press release are defined below under the heading, Non-GAAP Measures.

Other Items

The Company ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with $130.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Net free cash generated for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.5 million, down from the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the acquisition of the Amigo Paisano brands ("Amigo Paisano") for $12.0 million and the $1.7 million in transaction costs incurred in the fourth quarter. The decrease in year-over-year net free cash generated reflects the fourth quarter factors mentioned above, the impact of assets placed into service as a result of the Company's move to its new U.S. headquarters facility, and the impact of costs incurred in relation to business restructuring of the Company's acquisitions.

The Company repurchased 1,025,821 shares of its common stock for $20.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 through its share repurchase program and $63.2 million remains currently available for future share repurchases under the share repurchase program. During the full-year 2024, the Company purchased 3,765,320 shares for $75.1 million, which repurchases are expected to resume in the current quarter.

In the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company incurred restructuring costs of approximately $3.1 million. The charges were primarily related to the Company's foreign operations and constituted reorganizing the workforce, streamlining operational processes, and integrating technology.

Guidance

The Company provides the following full-year and first quarter guidance:

Full-year 2025:

Revenue of $657.5 million to $677.5 million

Diluted EPS of $1.76 to $1.91

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.09 to $2.26

Adjusted EBITDA of $113.8 million to $117.3 million

First quarter 2025:

Revenue of $145.5 million to $149.9 million

Diluted EPS of $0.32 to $0.34

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.40 to $0.43

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million to $24.0 million

The above guidance does not reflect an estimate of transaction costs related to the now suspended process to review strategic alternatives.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Net Free Cash Generated, each a Non-GAAP financial measure, are the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present these Non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Furthermore, we believe they are helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results, because certain of such measures exclude, among other things, the effects of certain transactions that are outside the control of management, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Net Income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition transactions, non-cash compensation costs, and other items outlined in the reconciliation table below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing future Company performance.

Adjusted Earnings per Share – Basic and Diluted is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic and diluted).

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs and other items outlined in the reconciliation table below, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing future Company performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenues.

Net Free Cash Generated is defined as Net Income before provision for credit losses and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back certain non-cash charges and expenses, such as non-cash compensation costs, and reduced by cash used in investing activities and servicing of our debt obligations.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Net Free Cash Generated are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income, net income, net income margin or earnings per share, as a measure of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity. Non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily calculated the same way by different companies and should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of Net Income, the Company’s closest GAAP measure, to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Free Cash Generated, as well as a reconciliation of Earnings per Share (Basic and Diluted) to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Basic and Diluted) and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are outlined in the tables below following the consolidated financial statements. A quantitative reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for operating or other adjusted items including, without limitation, costs and expenses related to acquisitions and other transactions, share-based compensation, tax effects of certain adjustments and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany; Company-operated stores; our mobile apps; and the Company’s websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com .

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,503 $ 239,203 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,546 and $2,610, respectively 107,077 155,237 Prepaid wires, net 49,205 28,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,998 10,068 Total current assets 297,783 432,874 Property and equipment, net 50,354 31,656 Goodwill 55,195 53,986 Intangible assets, net 26,847 18,143 Other assets 32,198 40,153 Total assets $ 462,377 $ 576,812 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ — $ 7,163 Accounts payable 19,520 36,507 Wire transfers and money orders payable, net 85,044 125,042 Accrued and other liabilities 47,434 54,661 Total current liabilities 151,998 223,373 Long-term liabilities: Debt, net 156,623 181,073 Lease liabilities, net 18,582 22,670 Deferred tax liability, net 250 659 Total long-term liabilities 175,455 204,402 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 134,924 149,037 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 462,377 $ 576,812





Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands of dollars, except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Wire transfer and money order fees, net $ 137,443 $ 145,185 $ 554,801 $ 561,540 $ 469,162 Foreign exchange gain, net 21,843 23,669 88,944 87,908 72,920 Other income 5,472 2,929 14,904 9,287 4,723 Total revenues 164,758 171,783 658,649 658,735 546,805 Operating expenses: Service charges from agents and banks 106,317 110,882 428,968 430,865 364,804 Salaries and benefits 16,010 18,606 68,247 70,203 52,224 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 12,010 11,181 47,894 47,652 34,394 Restructuring costs 322 69 3,060 1,214 — Transaction costs 1,733 33 1,819 445 3,005 Depreciation and amortization 3,664 3,355 13,645 12,866 9,470 Total operating expenses 140,056 144,126 563,633 563,245 463,897 Operating income 24,702 27,657 95,016 95,490 82,908 Interest expense 2,748 2,783 11,745 10,426 5,629 Income before income taxes 21,954 24,874 83,271 85,064 77,279 Income tax provision 6,569 7,375 24,450 25,549 19,948 Net income $ 15,385 $ 17,499 $ 58,821 $ 59,515 $ 57,331 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.81 $ 1.67 $ 1.52 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 1.79 $ 1.63 $ 1.48 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,998,252 34,638,245 32,430,755 35,604,582 37,733,047 Diluted 31,406,360 35,426,435 32,850,497 36,429,714 38,625,390





Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands of dollars, except for per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 15,385 $ 17,499 $ 58,821 $ 59,515 $ 57,331 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation (a) 186 1,894 7,043 8,111 7,118 Restructuring costs (b) 322 69 3,060 1,214 — Transaction costs (c) 1,733 34 1,819 445 3,005 Legal contingency settlement (d) — — (570 ) — — Loss on bank closure (e) — — — — 1,583 Other charges and expenses (f) 308 294 1,239 1,850 1,141 Amortization of intangibles (g) 926 1,178 3,820 4,740 4,102 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (h) (1,047 ) (1,042 ) (4,820 ) (4,914 ) (4,376 ) Adjusted net income $ 17,813 $ 19,926 $ 70,412 $ 70,961 $ 69,904 Adjusted earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 2.17 $ 1.99 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 2.14 $ 1.95 $ 1.81 (a) Represents share-based compensation relating to equity awards granted primarily to employees and independent directors of the Company. (b) Represents primarily severance, write-off of assets and, legal and professional fees related to the execution of restructuring plans. (c) Represents primarily financial advisory, professional and legal fees related to business acquisition transactions and strategic alternatives. (d) Represents a gain contingency related to a legal settlement. (e) Represents losses related to the closure of a financial institution in Mexico during 2021. (f) Represents primarily loss on disposal of fixed assets. (g) Represents the amortization of intangible assets that resulted from business acquisition transactions. (h) Represents the current and deferred tax impact of the taxable adjustments to Net Income using the Company’s blended federal and state tax rate for each period. Relevant tax-deductible adjustments include all adjustments to Net Income.





Reconciliation from GAAP Basic Earnings per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.81 $ 1.67 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation 0.01 0.05 0.22 0.23 Restructuring costs 0.01 — 0.09 0.03 Transaction costs 0.06 — 0.06 0.01 Legal contingency settlement — — (0.02 ) — Other charges and expenses 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.05 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.12 0.13 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.14 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 2.17 $ 1.99 The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding





Reconciliation from GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 1.79 $ 1.63 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation 0.01 0.05 0.21 0.22 Restructuring costs 0.01 — 0.09 0.03 Transaction costs 0.06 — 0.06 0.01 Legal contingency settlement — — (0.02 ) — Other charges and expenses 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.05 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.12 0.13 Income tax benefit related to adjustments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.13 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 2.14 $ 1.95 The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding





Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 15,385 $ 17,499 $ 58,821 $ 59,515 $ 57,331 Adjusted for: Interest expense 2,748 2,783 11,745 10,426 5,629 Income tax provision 6,568 7,375 24,450 25,549 19,948 Depreciation and amortization 3,664 3,355 13,645 12,866 9,470 EBITDA 28,365 31,012 108,661 108,356 92,378 Share-based compensation (a) 186 1,894 7,043 8,111 7,118 Restructuring costs (b) 322 69 3,060 1,214 — Transaction costs (c) 1,733 34 1,819 445 3,005 Legal contingency settlement (d) — — (570 ) — — Loss on bank closure (e) — — — — 1,583 Other charges and expenses (f) 308 294 1,239 1,850 1,141 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,914 $ 33,303 $ 121,252 $ 119,976 $ 105,225 (a) Represents share-based compensation relating to equity awards granted primarily to employees and independent directors of the Company. (b) Represents primarily severance, write-off of assets, and legal and professional fees related to the execution of restructuring plans. (c) Represents primarily financial advisory, professional and legal fees related to business acquisition transactions and strategic alternatives. (d) Represents a gain contingency related to a legal settlement. (e) Represents losses related to the closure of a financial institution in Mexico during 2021. (f) Represents primarily loss on disposal of fixed assets.





Reconciliation from Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income Margin 9.3 % 10.2 % 8.9 % 9.0 % Adjusted for: Interest expense 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.8 % 1.6 % Income tax provision 4.0 % 4.3 % 3.7 % 3.9 % Depreciation and amortization 2.2 % 2.0 % 2.1 % 2.0 % EBITDA Margin 17.2 % 18.1 % 16.5 % 16.4 % Share-based compensation 0.1 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.2 % Restructuring costs 0.2 % — % 0.5 % 0.2 % Transaction costs 1.1 % — % 0.3 % 0.1 % Legal contingency settlement — % — % (0.1 )% — % Other charges and expenses 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.8 % 19.4 % 18.4 % 18.2 % The table above may contain slight summation differences due to rounding





Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Free Cash Generated Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income for the period $ 15,385 $ 17,499 $ 58,821 $ 59,515 $ 57,331 Depreciation and amortization 3,664 3,355 13,645 12,866 9,470 Share-based compensation 186 1,894 7,043 8,111 7,118 Provision for credit losses 1,375 1,227 6,411 4,997 2,572 Cash used in investing activities (16,087 ) (5,092 ) (43,946 ) (18,280 ) (12,529 ) Term loan pay-downs — (1,641 ) (3,281 ) (5,469 ) (4,375 ) Net free cash generated during the period $ 4,523 $ 17,242 $ 38,693 $ 61,740 $ 59,587

