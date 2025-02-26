PHILIPPINES, February 26 - Press Release

February 26, 2025 TOL vows support for barangay frontliners Lipa City, Batangas - Reelectionist Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino vowed to continue working for measures in support of barangay frontliners, following the passage of two key bills seeking to empower grassroots governance. In a meeting with 70 barangay captains in the city of Lipa, Tolentino gave details about Senate Bill (SB) 2815, which sets the term of office of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials, and SB 2838, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs). The Senate passed the two bills before the session went on break earlier this month. Tolentino noted that SB 2815 seeks to move the barangay polls slated this December to September, 2027 to allow incumbents more time to fulfill their development programs. Meanwhile, SB 2838 recognizes the contributions of BHWs by ensuring monthly honoraria from the national government through the Department of Health. "I strongly supported these bills because I know the realities on the ground as a former local chief executive myself," said the former Mayor of Tagaytay, President of the League of Cities of the Philippines, and Chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority. Asked by a barangay captain if the Senate in the next Congress could also work for the welfare of other village frontliners, such as the granting of SSS and PhilHealth membership for barangay tanods (village watchmen), Tolentino gave his full commitment. "Perhaps not just barangay tanods, but also for barangay nutrition scholars and daycare workers. I have long worked with community frontliners, I have seen their dedication and I'm aware of their concerns," he pointed out. The meeting with the barangay captains highlighted Tolentino's activities in Lipa on Wednesday. Earlier, the senator paid a courtesy call on Mayor Eric Africa, and led a motorcade around the city, stopping at the public market, where the senator interacted with market vendors and consumers.

