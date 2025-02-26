Immunoassay Analyzers Market to Hit USD 10.16 Bn by 2032 | SNS Insider

Immunoassay Analyzers Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the Immunoassay Analyzers Market was valued at USD 7.55 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.16 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period (2024-2032).Market AnalysisThe growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is one of the major drivers of the immunoassay analyzers market. Early and accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective disease management, and immunoassay analyzers play a pivotal role in achieving this. Moreover, with the rising use of automated and high-throughput immunoassay systems in diagnostic laboratories, operational efficiency is being driven, as well as lower turnaround times for results. Another significant trend is the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into immunoassay analyzers. They facilitate smart diagnostic systems capable of analyzing intricate data, enhancing precision, and offering actionable insights for healthcare providers. In addition, the increasing focus on point-of-care testing (POCT) is propelling demand for portable and easy-to-use immunoassay analysers, specifically in resource-constrained settings.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5720 Market Segmentation InsightsBy ProductIn 2023, the consumables and accessories segment accounted for a 37.12% share of the immunoassay analyzers market. This segment comprises of reagents, kits and other disposable components that are essential for the immunoassay testing. Consumables are in high demand owing to their recurring use for diagnostic purposes and the requirement for consistent quality and dependability of test results. As the demand from diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities rises, manufacturers are concentrating on creating innovative, cost-effective consumables.By ApplicationIn 2023, the infectious disease testing segment dominated the market with a share of 31.21%. The substantial increase in the market for immunoassay analyzers catering to infectious disease testing for the identification of viral and bacterial infections. Also, the booming incidence of diseases including HIV, hepatitis and tuberculosis, coupled with the rising demand for rapid & accurate diagnostic solutions, are also asserting growth in this segment. Immunoassay analyzers are also being widely used for serological testing to assess immune responses to infections.By End UseIn 2023, the hospital segment dominated the market with the highest share of 48.23%, owing to the high throughput of diagnostics performed in hospital settings. Immunoassay analyzers are critical tools in hospital labs for performing routine testing, diagnosing diseases and quantifying treatment efficacy. The increasing automation of immunoassay systems in hospitals is helping to achieve efficiency in workflow and a reduction in the workload of health safety professionals. Moreover, the growing emphasis on early diagnosis and preventive care is also driving the hospitals' demand for immunoassay analyzers.Regional AnalysisIn 2023, North America accounted for the highest share 43.25% of the immunoassay analyzers market. The factors fuelling regional market growth include development of the region's healthcare infrastructure, expenditure on healthcare and the presence of leading market players. As a growing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America combined with an increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies is driving the demand for immunoassay analyzers in the region. The U.S. accounts for a considerable portion of the region's market growth, bolstered by state efforts to facilitate early disease diagnosis and personalized medicine.During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to observe the fastest growth rate, which can be attributed to the rising number of infectious disease cases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing healthcare infrastructure. Market revenue in the region is primarily growing due to economies like China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, the awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and the rising adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies are supporting the demand for immunoassay analyzers across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Public sector interventions to ameliorate health systems and encourage diagnostic testing are further creating potential chances of growth for market players.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5720 Recent Developments• In 2023, Roche Diagnostics launched a new high-throughput immunoassay analyzer, Cobas Pro Integrated Solutions, designed to enhance laboratory efficiency and improve diagnostic accuracy. The system offers advanced features such as automated sample processing and real-time data analysis.Key Players in Immunoassay Analyzers Market• Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT i2000SR, Alinity i)• Roche Diagnostics (cobas e 411 analyzer, Elecsys 2010)• Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur XP, Atellica IM Analyzer)• Beckman Coulter (Access 2 Immunoassay System, UniCel DxI 800)• bioMérieux (VIDAS 3, miniVIDAS)• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (VITROS 3600, VITROS ECiQ)• DiaSorin (LIAISON XL, LIAISON XS)• Tosoh Bioscience (AIA-900, AIA-360)• Mindray Medical International (CL-2000i, CL-6000i)• Randox Laboratories (Evidence Investigator, Evidence MultiStat)• PerkinElmer (GSP Instrument, Victor2 D)• Thermo Fisher Scientific (B·R·A·H·M·S KRYPTOR compact PLUS, Phadia 250)• Quidel Corporation (Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer, Triage MeterPro)• Luminex Corporation (MAGPIX System, xMAP INTELLIFLEX)• Bio-Rad Laboratories (BioPlex 2200, Evolis System)• Meril Life Sciences (Mispa-i2, Mispa-i3)• Agilent Technologies (AriaMx Real-Time PCR System, Bravo Automated Liquid Handling Platform)• Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD Veritor Plus System, BD MAX System)• Hologic, Inc. 