Jazmine Sullivan Confirms Upcoming Performance at Landmark EmpowHER Music Festival on May 10

EmpowHER will shut down Hollywood Blvd. on May 10 for a festival that makes history

Jazmine Sullivan has confirmed that she will be performing at EmpowHER in Los Angeles on May 10.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-Grammy Award winner Jazmine Sullivan announced via social media recently her upcoming performance in EmpowHER Music Festival , taking place May 10 on Hollywood Boulevard.The groundbreaking celebration will transform 14 blocks of one of the world's most iconic streets into the largest all-female music festival Los Angeles has ever seen.Sullivan's confirmation marks a significant milestone for the festival, which will unite generations of female artists for this highly-anticipated spring event.A Musical MovementEmpowHER Music Festival represents a transformative moment in the live music landscape, dedicated to amplifying women's voices and achievements in the industry.The addition of Sullivan to the May 10 lineup reinforces the festival's commitment to showcasing artists who have shaped and continue to define contemporary music.Cultural Milestone SignificanceThe festival will create a one-of-a-kind concert experience, with the main stage positioned at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Sycamore Avenue.Sullivan's performance will be part of the takeover of Hollywood Boulevard, marking the first time the historic street has been shut down at this scale for a music festival.Elevating Female ArtistryJazmine Sullivan joins EmpowHER as the festival establishes itself as more than a music event—it stands as a powerful platform celebrating women's impact on music and culture.Through immersive experiences and performances, the festival aims to spotlight trailblazing women who continue to break barriers across the entertainment industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.