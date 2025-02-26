Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Supply Chain Market to Reach USD 7035.7 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Supply Chain Market, valued at USD 299.1 M in 2023, is projected to reach USD 7035.7 M by 2032, growing at a 42.1% CAGR.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Supply Chain Market is growing rapidly, driven by traceability, security, digitalization, and compliance.”The Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 299.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7035.7 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% from 2024 to 2032. This growth includes increasing adoption of emerging technologies, network infrastructure expansion, rising cybersecurity concerns, and growing cloud services usage. Blockchain enhances traceability, transparency, and efficiency in food supply chains, reducing fraud and waste while ensuring food safety. Expanding digitalization and regulatory support further accelerate market adoption. The FAO indicates more than USD 2 billion in 2022 investment in agricultural technology. Companies utilize blockchain for managing supply chains, preventing fraud, and ensuring food safety, and governments facilitate adoption with grants and subsidies. Governments' support generates collaboration, transparency, and traceability, thereby sustaining private sector expansion.By stakeholders, Food Manufacturers & Processors Dominate Stakeholder Adoption of BlockchainAmong the stakeholders, food processors and manufacturers have the greatest stake in blockchain adoption because of the paramount importance of traceability, safety, and compliance. Blockchain allows them to monitor products from sourcing to distribution, guaranteeing authenticity and preventing fraud. Government mandates and consumer pressure for transparency also fuel adoption. Manufacturers improve supply chain efficiency, reduce risks, and comply with changing food safety standards by implementing blockchain solutions, cementing their market dominance.By providers, Application Provider Segment Dominates Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Supply Chain with 42% Revenue Share in 2023In 2023, application providers dominated the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market, garnering 42% of revenue as demand for tailored blockchain solutions increased. According to the World Bank, digital technologies can increase agricultural productivity by more than 30%, boosting adoption. In 2023, the USDA invested USD 100 million in digital agriculture projects. These providers improve supply chain traceability, food safety, and compliance, addressing consumer expectations and regulatory requirements, solidifying their position in market expansion.By Enterprise size, Large Enterprises Lead Blockchain Adoption in Agriculture & Food Supply ChainThe large enterprises lead the Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Supply Chain Market in terms of size, finance power, scalability, and regulatory complexities. They allocate considerable funds on blockchain technology so that traceability is increased, fraud is avoided, and the supply chain's operations are improved. They stress digital transformation, data-driven choices, and apply blockchain to deliver efficiency and clarity improvements, helping them become an integral part of the market growth process.By Application, Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility Segment Leads Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Supply Chain with 35% Share in 2023In 2023, the product traceability, tracking, and visibility segment dominated the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market, holding a 35% revenue share. Rising consumer awareness and regulatory focus on food safety drive demand for robust tracking systems. Blockchain ensures immutable, transparent records, mitigating contamination and fraud risks. Initiatives like the FDA's New Era of Smarter Food Safety reinforce traceability needs, while consumer demand for transparency continues to fuel adoption, securing the segment's dominance.Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Segmentation:By type- Public- Private- Hybrid/ConsortiumBy stakeholders- Growers- Food manufacturers/processors- RetailersBy providers- Application providers- Middleware providers- Infrastructure providersBy Enterprise size- Small and medium-sized enterprises- Large enterprisesBy application- Product traceability, tracking, and visibility- Payment and settlement- Smart contract- Governance, risk, and compliance management This leadership stems from strict food safety regulations and significant public-private investments in agricultural technology. Rapid advancements in traceability and operational efficiency further fuel adoption, ensuring enhanced transparency, fraud prevention, and supply chain resilience. As blockchain adoption accelerates, North America continues to set industry standards, reinforcing its position as a key market driver.The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, fueled by rising agricultural output and increasing food safety demands. Nations like China and India are heavily investing in blockchain for food security and supply chain optimization. The Asian Development Bank highlights digital agriculture’s role in boosting productivity and sustainability. With continuous technological adoption, the region is set to transform the market's future landscape. 