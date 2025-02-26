Sharps Containers Market to Hit USD 869.4 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider
Market Growth Driven by Rising Medical Waste Management Needs & Safety RegulationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Sharps Containers Market was valued at USD 584.5 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 869.4 million by 2032, growing at a steady pace of 4.57% from 2024 to 2032.
The increasing focus on medical waste management, stricter regulations on biohazard disposal, and growing healthcare infrastructure are key factors driving the market. Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases requiring continuous medical interventions has escalated the demand for safe sharps disposal solutions.
Segmentation Overview
By Type, in 2023, the multipurpose containers segment held a dominant 54.02% market share.
Their extensive use is a result of their ability to manage all forms of sharps waste, such as syringes, needles, and surgery blades. Their compatibility in use in hospitals, clinics, and labs also makes them the most favored by healthcare professionals looking for a convenient and economical method of disposing of sharps waste.
The single-use containers category is the fastest-growing segment. The increasing demand for single-use containers is due to their convenience, lower risk of contamination, and growing usage in outpatient and home healthcare environments. This segment is likely to see strong growth as healthcare regulations focus on single-use medical waste disposal solutions to reduce infection risks.
By Container Size, the 2-4 gallon segment emerged as the largest in 2023, holding a 46.03% market share.
Its supremacy is based on its adaptability to dispose of different types of medical waste products, such as injections, cotton swabs, and laboratory waste. The prevalence of the segment in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers proves its effectiveness in disposing of moderate amounts of sharps waste without the need for regular replacement.
On the other hand, the 4-8 gallon segment is the fastest-growing category, picking up pace owing to its rising demand in high-volume healthcare facilities. The bigger containers minimize disposal frequency while ensuring rigorous safety measures. The increasing demand for cost-saving and eco-friendly sharps disposal solutions is likely to further drive the growth of this segment soon.
By Usage, Reusable sharps containers dominated the market with a commanding 74.33% share in 2023.
Their growing popularity is attributed to their cost savings and eco-friendliness, as they minimize the generation of medical waste. Healthcare facilities and hospitals are moving towards reusable containers to meet waste reduction regulations and reduce long-term disposal expenses.
Moreover, reusable containers are also the most rapidly expanding segment, led by increasing awareness of environmentally friendly waste disposal options and strict environmental regulations. The increasing emphasis on sustainability in the healthcare industry is driving the use of reusable sharps containers, especially in developed economies where waste management regulations are becoming stricter.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the sharps containers market in 2023, accounting for 46.32% of the global share.
This is mainly attributable to stringent regulations on medical waste disposal, an established healthcare framework, and widespread implementation of advanced waste management technology. The existence of prominent players in the market and growing concern about safe sharps disposal only further reinforce North America's market leadership.
Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the years to come. Increasingly growing healthcare facilities, rising generation of medical waste, and enhancing regulatory environments are the major growth drivers. China and India are experiencing a boom in hospital admissions and outpatient services, fueling the need for effective sharps waste disposal systems. Also, sustainable waste management activities encouraged by government policies are poised to drive market growth within the region.
Key Players in Sharps Containers Market
• GPC Medical
• HenrySchein
• Harloff
• EnviroTain
• BemishHealthcare
• Cardinal Health
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• BondTech Corporation
• Stericycle
• Thermo Fischer Scientific
