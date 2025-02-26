Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market to Worth USD 986.81 Million by 2032 | SNS Insider

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market

Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market Set for Steady Growth, Driven by Advancements in Surgical and Non-Surgical Therapies

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market was valued at USD 647.12 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 986.81 million by 2032, experiencing a steady growth trajectory with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2032. The expansion of this market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of shoulder injuries, the increasing geriatric population, and advancements in both surgical and non-surgical treatment options.Key Players in Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market• Arthrex Inc• Zimmer Biomet• FH ORTHOPEDICS S.A.S• Integra LifeSciences• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC• Evolutis India Pvt. Ltd.• Johnson & Johnson• GlaxoSmithKline PLC• CONMED Corporation and others.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3366 Segmentation AnalysisBy Treatment, the surgical segment led the rotator cuff injury treatment market in 2023, accounting for 32.09% of the total market share.The prevalence of arthroscopy is being propelled by its minimally invasive character, shorter recovery period, and reduced chances of complications relative to open tendon repair and shoulder replacement. Furthermore, the increased usage of complex arthroscopic procedures and robot-assisted operations is further increasing its market position.The non-surgical treatment area is experiencing the highest growth due to a rise in the popularity of conservative approaches like physical therapy, corticosteroid injections, and biologic therapies. The rising knowledge about early-stage treatments and the efficacy of non-surgical interventions, particularly among aging populations and sportspersons, is fueling the need for these products. Moreover, the incorporation of regenerative medicine, such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, is leading to the exponential growth of this segment.Regional Analysis: North America dominated the rotator cuff injury treatment market in 2023, capturing 42.05% of the total market share.The region is driven by established healthcare infrastructure, high levels of awareness of treatment options, and high healthcare expenditures. Growing incidences of sports injuries and an aging population with a growing prevalence of degenerative shoulder disorders are also driving the market growth in this region. The presence of top players in the market and ongoing advancements in medical technology are also accelerating the uptake of novel treatment options.The Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the highest-growing market for rotator cuff injury treatment over the next few years. Some of the reasons for market growth in nations like China, India, and Japan include enhancing access to healthcare, growing healthcare investment, and increasing cases of musculoskeletal diseases. The increasing demand for advanced minimally invasive procedures and the region's growing medical tourism trend is also boosting the market's high growth. Also, rising engagement in physical activity and sports is causing an increase in shoulder injuries, thus boosting demand for surgical and nonsurgical shoulder procedures.Buy Full Research Report on Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3366 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

