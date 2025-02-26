Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Worth USD 9.72 Bn by 2032 | SNS Insider

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Driven by AI, IoT, and cloud adoption, the market is set to grow at a 15.04% CAGR, transforming operational efficiency & cost savings across healthcare sector.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.04% over the forecast period 2024-2032.The healthcare industry’s growing focus on operational efficiency, cost optimization, and enhanced automation is driving the demand for advanced supply chain management solutions. As healthcare systems evolve to accommodate increasing patient numbers and technological advancements, an integrated supply chain system becomes a key factor in maintaining seamless operations.Get a Free Sample Repor@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1051 Market OverviewThe Healthcare Supply Chain Management (SCM) market is a vital component of the healthcare industry, ensuring the seamless delivery of goods and services from manufacturers to healthcare providers and patients. Effective SCM is integral to the overall efficiency of healthcare systems, where any disruption can have significant consequences. The growing demand for automation, real-time tracking, and data-driven decision-making is transforming how healthcare providers manage their supply chains. Increasing patient numbers, the complexity of healthcare operations, and the global push for more robust healthcare systems are contributing to the market's rapid expansion.Supply chain challenges, including the timely procurement of critical medical supplies, demand forecasting, and inventory management, are prompting healthcare providers to adopt more advanced technologies such as cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics. The demand for robust and transparent supply chains has never been more critical, as healthcare facilities work to optimize their operations while maintaining high-quality care standards.The market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising need for software-driven solutions, cloud technologies, and supply chain automation. Healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that can integrate with their existing infrastructure, improve collaboration among stakeholders, and facilitate remote access to real-time data for decision-making. The rapid expansion of e-commerce in healthcare also contributes to this growth, as it enables faster delivery and inventory management processes.Segment AnalysisBy Component:The software segment accounted for approximately 65.0% of the market share in 2023. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the growing reliance on advanced supply chain management platforms, inventory management tools, and supply chain analytics. Software solutions are crucial for streamlining the healthcare supply chain, improving operational efficiency, and providing real-time tracking capabilities. The demand for integrated software solutions is being driven by the increasing complexity of healthcare supply chains, the need for data-driven decision-making, and the rising adoption of automation technologies.The cloud-based software segment is the fastest-growing segment in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market. Cloud-based solutions provide significant benefits, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. As healthcare organizations embrace digital transformation, cloud-based SCM solutions have gained popularity for their ability to offer real-time data access, reduce infrastructure costs, and improve collaboration among supply chain stakeholders. With healthcare systems becoming increasingly digitized, the shift to cloud-based platforms is expected to accelerate in the coming years.By Delivery Mode:In 2023, on-premise solutions represented approximately 60.0% of the market share. This segment remains dominant due to the greater control and security offered by on-premise systems, which is critical when managing sensitive patient information and medical supplies. On-premise solutions are favored by large healthcare providers and hospitals that require customizability and compliance with strict regulatory requirements. The high level of data security provided by on-premise systems continues to drive their adoption.Cloud-based delivery modes are the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud technologies, which offer healthcare organizations flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based systems enable real-time access to data, better collaboration, and smoother supply chain operations. As healthcare providers continue to move toward digital solutions, the growth of cloud-based delivery modes is expected to remain robust.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1051 Regional AnalysisNorth America remained at the forefront of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market, owing to the advanced infrastructure and high adoption rate of new technologies. The presence of major players, healthcare organizations, and technology providers in the region contributes to the market's strong performance. Additionally, the growing emphasis on cost optimization and operational efficiency is expected to drive the adoption of SCM solutions in the healthcare sector.Key Players• Oracle - Oracle Healthcare Supply Chain Management• Tecsys Inc. - Tecsys Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) - GHX Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• Ascension - Ascension Supply Chain Services• Ochsner Health - Ochsner Health Supply Chain Solutions• Banner Health - Banner Health Supply Chain Solutions• Henry Schein, Inc. - Henry Schein Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• McKesson Corporation - McKesson Supply Chain Management Solutions• Cardinal Health - Cardinal Health Supply Chain Solutions• Epicor Software Corporation - Epicor Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• SAP - SAP Integrated Business Planning for Healthcare• Infor - Infor Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• Manhattan Associates - Manhattan Active Supply Chain for Healthcare• Jump Technologies - JumpStock Healthcare Inventory Management• JDA Software - JDA Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• LogiTag Systems - LogiTag Healthcare Supply Chain Solutions• Advocate Health Care - Advocate Health Care Supply Chain SolutionsRecent Developments• In November 2024, Blue Ocean Corporation introduced its Global Healthcare Supply Chain Training and Consulting Program, aimed at revolutionizing India’s healthcare sector by addressing its unique challenges and requirements.• In November 2024, Inspirity Health Partners was formed through a collaboration between HumanityCorp and Mayo Clinic Supply Chain Management. This partnership aims to support healthcare providers, especially independent organizations, in improving operational efficiency and aligning their financial strategies.• Clarium secured a USD 10.5 million strategic financing round in August 2024, led by General Catalyst. The funds were used to accelerate the modernization of healthcare supply chains, along with the launch of Astra OS, an AI-powered platform for streamlining hospital and health system operations.Buy Full Research Report on Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1051 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. 