Waterfall Network Code Moves to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust Labs

Zug, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Wave, developers of Waterfall Network , the world's most innovative Layer One (L1) decentralized and scalable ledger, today announced it is contributing core protocols from the network to LF Decentralized Trust Labs . Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust is the open-source foundation for the collaborative development of technologies that are powering the global transformation to decentralized systems and applications. Moving the innovative protocols driving the Waterfall Network to a neutral host, LF Decentralized Trust, will increase visibility and peer support for this code and open the door to valuable feedback that will contribute to the network's overall improvement.

Dr. Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research, has been selected by the IEEE TEMS TC on Blockchain and DLT-NTU Centre in Computational Technologies to receive an award for Outstanding Ph.D. Dissertation. The Waterfall Network, based on Grybniak's doctoral research, embodies the innovative principles and technological advancements explored in his work. The prestigious award highlights the research team's groundbreaking contributions to decentralized ledger technology. This distinguished award will be presented at the 2025 Nanyang Blockchain Conference (formerly NTU Blockchain Symposium), to be held in Singapore on August 16-17, 2025.

"We are pleased that the LF Decentralized Trust community has responded positively to our proposal to bring our technology into the labs," said Dr.Sergii Grybniak, Blue Wave CTO and Waterfall Head of Research. "The community support will be indispensable to us as we continue to improve and expand Waterfall Network.”

The acceptance of these protocols into the LF Decentralized Trust Labs comes on the heels of the network's groundbreaking milestone of achieving 12,778 transactions per second (TPS) on its mainnet, immediately positioning the platform as the most scalable mainnet for any layer-1 EVM blockchain protocol. Testing of the Waterfall Network protocols has consistently achieved loads of 10,000+ transactions per second.

The new LF Decentralized Trust lab incorporates Waterfall’s unique next-generation Directed AcyclicGraph (DAG) technology that allows for virtually unlimited scalability and portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs). As validators sign onto the Waterfall Network, grants and rewards will be distributed to researchers and developers who assist with community-driven security auditing activities, such as completing bug bounties. To learn more about the Waterfall Network, and to run your own node, please visit https://waterfall.network/ or follow us on https://t.me/waterfall_network, https://twitter.com/waterfall_dag or https://discord.gg/Nwb8aR2XvR .

About Waterfall Network

Waterfall Network is a leading layer one (L1) ledger that provides an innovative solution for security, scalability and decentralization, helping dAPP developers to change the world. Waterfall Network is built atop a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture that enables users to run a validator node from any device, including low-cost laptops and, in the near future, mobile phones. Waterfall Network is compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing for portability of decentralized applications (dAPPs), with minimal hardware requirements for participants who want to become validators.

