Glufosinate Ammonium Market to Grow to USD 1076.1 Million by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Effective Herbicides

Glufosinate Ammonium Market

The glufosinate ammonium market is expanding as genetically modified crops drive demand, but stringent regulations and environmental concerns pose challenges.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Glufosinate Ammonium Market Size was valued at 470.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1076.1 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Glufosinate Ammonium market is growing due to the rising adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and the need for herbicides that combat resistant weed species. Farmers are increasingly turning to Glufosinate Ammonium as an alternative to traditional herbicides due to its broad-spectrum efficacy and minimal environmental impact. Research and development efforts focused on improving formulations and application methods are expected to drive further growth. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, herbicide demand is projected to increase by 5% annually as more farmers seek eco-friendly solutions. In 2023, an agribusiness company reported successful trials of a new Glufosinate Ammonium formulation that improved weed control efficiency, reinforcing its market presence. This innovation is in line with the shift toward integrated pest management (IPM) practices, cementing Glufosinate Ammonium’s role in modern agriculture.Get a Sample Report of Glufosinate Ammonium Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5695 Key Players:• Bayer AG• BASF SE• Syngenta AG• Nufarm Limited• FMC Corporation• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.• UPL Limited• Zhejiang YongNong BioSciences Co., Ltd.• Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Co., Ltd.• Lier Chemical Co., Ltd.• Jiangsu Sevencontinent Green Chemical Co., Ltd.• Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd.• Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.• Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd.• Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Co., Ltd.• Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.• Shandong Cynda Chemical Co., Ltd.• Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd.• Zhejiang Wynca Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.• Dow AgroSciences LLCBy Crop, Genetically Modified (GM) Crops dominated the Glufosinate Ammonium market, holding a market share of 72%.This dominance can be attributed to the increasing adoption of genetically engineered crops that offer enhanced resistance to pests and diseases, leading to higher yields. GM crops such as Bt cotton and Bt corn, which are engineered to withstand herbicides like Glufosinate Ammonium, enable farmers to manage weeds more effectively. As a result, the demand for Glufosinate Ammonium continues to rise, driven by the need for effective weed management solutions in GM crop cultivation.By Form, Liquid Segment Dominated, Accounting for 70% Share in 2023Liquid formulations are preferred by farmers for their ease of application and better absorption by plants. These formulations allow for more accurate dosing and targeted application, reducing waste and improving efficiency. As the agricultural sector increasingly shifts toward precision farming techniques, the demand for liquid Glufosinate Ammonium is expected to grow, reinforcing its market position.By Application, Agricultural industry dominated the Glufosinate Ammonium Market In 2023, Accounting for About 65% Of the Market Share.This dominance is largely due to the growing need for effective herbicides in crop production, particularly in the face of rising weed resistance. Farmers are increasingly turning to Glufosinate Ammonium as a key component of their integrated pest management strategies, leading to a higher demand in the agricultural sector. The emphasis on sustainable farming practices also contributes to the market growth of Glufosinate Ammonium in agricultural applications.North America Dominated the Glufosinate Ammonium Market In 2023, Holding A 38% Market Share.The region's leadership can be attributed to its advanced agricultural practices and significant investments in biotechnology. With a high prevalence of GM crops and a strong focus on sustainable farming, North American farmers are increasingly adopting Glufosinate Ammonium to enhance crop productivity. Furthermore, the region's robust regulatory framework supports the safe use of such herbicides, fostering market growth. Key players in North America are also actively engaging in R&D, leading to innovative formulations that cater to the evolving agricultural landscape.Asia Pacific Emerged as The Fastest-Growing Region in The Glufosinate Ammonium Market, With A Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period.This growth is driven by the increasing population and the consequent demand for food security, prompting farmers to adopt effective weed management solutions. Additionally, rising awareness of sustainable agriculture practices is leading to higher adoption rates of Glufosinate Ammonium in the region. Countries like China and India are witnessing a surge in the use of GM crops, further boosting the demand for Glufosinate Ammonium as an essential herbicide for efficient crop production.Buy Full Research Report on Glufosinate Ammonium Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5695 Recent Developments• October 2024: The EPA approved a next-generation Glufosinate-based herbicide by BASF for use across multiple crops, enhancing weed management and supporting sustainable agricultural practices.• July 2024: BASF announced its decision to discontinue Glufosinate-ammonium production at its Knapsack and Frankfurt facilities by late 2024. The company will shift to third-party suppliers while focusing on advancing next-generation agricultural solutions.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.