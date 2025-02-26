Vapor Recovery Units Market to Expand to USD 1.26 Billion by 2032 as Industries Focus on Reducing Emissions

Vapor Recovery Units Market

The vapor recovery unit market is growing as stringent environmental regulations and technological advancements drive adoption across key industries.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Vapor Recovery Units Market Size was valued at USD 0.86 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.34% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Vapor Recovery Units Market is experiencing significant growth due to the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, coupled with the increasing adoption of sustainable practices across industries.Key Players:• PSG Dover (Blackmer Vapor Recovery Systems)• Aareon (Vapor Recovery Solutions)• Cimarron Energy, Inc. (VRUs for Oil & Gas Applications)• John Zink Company (Flare Gas & Vapor Recovery Systems)• Carbovac (Oil & Gas Vapor Recovery Units)• SYMEX Technologies (Industrial Vapor Recovery Solutions)• VOCZero (Carbon-Based Vapor Recovery Systems)• Flogistix (FX Series Vapor Recovery Units)• Kappa Gi (Petroleum & Chemical Vapor Recovery)• Kilburn Engineering Ltd. (Customized Vapor Recovery Units)• BORSIG Membrane Technology GmbH (Membrane-Based VRUs)• Petrogas Systems (Compression-Based Vapor Recovery Systems)• Hy-Bon/EDI (A Cimarron Company) (Gas Compression & VRUs)• Parker Hannifin Corporation (Filtration-Based Vapor Recovery Solutions)• Cool Sorption A/S (Fuel & Petrochemical VRUs)• KVT Process Technology (Absorption & Adsorption VRUs)• Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems (Low Emission VRUs)• Zeeco, Inc. (Fired & Non-Fired Vapor Recovery Units)• AEREON (A Cimarron Company) (Carbon Bed & Membrane VRUs)• Praxair Technology, Inc. (Cryogenic Vapor Recovery Systems)Transportation and Oil & Gas Segments Lead Vapor Recovery Units Market in 2023By Application: In 2023, the transportation segment held the largest share of the vapor recovery units market, accounting for over 42%. This solution attributes the growth to the rise in adoption through vapor recovery units, which are increasingly being used for fuel transportation, storage terminals, and tanker loading/unloading operations. The dominant share of the segment can also be attributed to stringent environmental regulations for limiting volatile organic compound emissions from products and preventing loss during painting or application. The emergence of emission rules along with the industries focusing on the cost-effective method for hydrocarbon recovery is offering lucrative growth prospects for vapor recovery systems in transport facilities such as truck, rail, and marine facilities.By End-Use Industry: The oil & gas segment dominated the vapor recovery units’ market in 2023, holding over 62% of the total market share. This leads to its dominance owing to wide applications of vapor recovery units in upstream, midstream, and downstream. This system is vital to helping hydrocarbon vapors from storage tanks, pipelines, and refineries be captured & recycled to lower all emissions & make it run more efficiently. Rising regulations to limit VOC emissions and reduce the carbon footprint of oil and gas operations are driving the increasing use of vapor recovery units.North America Leads Vapor Recovery Units Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing RegionNorth America held the largest share of the vapor recovery units market, exceeding 40% in 2023. This region dominates due to stringent environmental regulations targeted at VOC emission reductions. In addition, increasing investments in emission control technologies from large oil and gas companies also further drove market growth as they have quickly replaced low-emission vehicles in their fleets. Also, a greater awareness of sustainability and the design of vapor recovery units in refineries and storage terminals have made this leadership possible. Stringent government regulations from agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are expected to further bolster markets in the U.S. and Canada. As demand for effective vapor recovery continues to increase, North America remains a strong market.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the vapor recovery units market, driven by rapid industrialization and increasing environmental regulations. Countries like China and India are tightening their grip on emission controls. The high demand for vapor recovery units is attributed to the significant expansion of the oil and gas sector coupled with rising energy consumption. The market growth is further reinforced by government initiatives to promote sustainable practices coupled with innovations in recovery technology. Moreover, the high investments in refining and storage infrastructure are contributing to this fast pace of growth in the region. With continuous economic development and stricter environmental policies, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its strong growth trajectory in the vapor recovery units market over the coming years. About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry.

