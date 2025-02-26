Sustainable Adhesives Market to Reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Eco-Friendly Bonding Solutions Rises

Sustainable Adhesives Market

The sustainable adhesives market is growing as demand for eco-friendly packaging, automotive, and construction solutions drives innovation and adoption.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sustainable adhesives market was valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2032. Rising environmental regulations, rising needs from industries including packaging, construction, automotive, and healthcare, and ongoing innovations in adhesive formulations are driving the growth of the market. Businesses have also catalyzed the aggressiveness of bio-based and eco-friendly materials in adhesives, constituting a lot of association programs. Furthermore, the introduction of adhesives with a biodegradable property and solvent-free is accentuating growth opportunities in the market owing to the fact that industries are transitioning towards green alternatives to reduce their carbon footprint.Get a Sample Report of Sustainable Adhesives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5614 Key Players:• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Loctite, Technomelt)• 3M Company (Scotch-Weld, 3M VHB Tape)• BASF SE (MasterBond, Araldite)• Sika AG (Sikaflex, SikaBond)• B. Fuller Company (Fulbon, Advantra)• Arkema Group (Sustainable bio-based adhesives, Sartomer)• Solvay SA (Technomelt, Primal)• Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman Tritan, Eastman Renew)• Dow Chemical Company (DOWSIL, DOW Adhesives)• LORD Corporation (MasterBond, LORD 830)• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Micropak, Bonding agents)• Adhesive Technologies (Tectonic, Momentive)• AkzoNobel N.V. (Flexbond, Resydrol)• Wacker Chemie AG (Elastosil, Wacker Adhesives)• Bostik (Bostik Supergrip, Bostik Hot Melt)• RPM International Inc. (Rust-Oleum, DAP)• Parker Hannifin Corporation (Paroflow, Parker H-Series)• Sonneborn (Sonneborn Rubber, Sonneborn Grease)• DIC Corporation (DIC Adhesive, Polytex)• Tesa SE (Tesa 4965, Tesa 51965)By Type, the Recyclable Segment Accounted for Over 38% Share in 2023These are vital components to meet both the environmental and functional needs of many industries. Sustainability is at the forefront of the global economy and consumers, and as the recyclability of products is on the rise, the adhesives have to facilitate recyclability, as well. An important area for research lies in the development of adhesives where recyclability in packaging and automotive sectors (especially considering the current focus on waste reduction and closed-loop systems) is a much-coveted goal. These materials are free of contamination which makes them easy to separate during the recycling process. Furthermore, strict adherence to waste disposal practices and circular economy regulations also spurs the utilization of recyclable adhesives.By End-Use Industry, the Packaging Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 42% in 2023The packaging industry dominates the sustainable adhesives market, driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, particularly in the food & beverage sector. Increasing consumer awareness and government regulations on single-use plastics are prompting companies to adopt sustainable adhesives for flexible packaging, labeling, and carton sealing. Innovations in bio-based adhesives derived from natural polymers such as starch, proteins, and lignin are further supporting market growth. Additionally, major packaging manufacturers are investing in research and development to enhance the recyclability and compostability of adhesive applications, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability.By Raw Materials, the Water-Based Segment Accounted for the Largest Share around 34% in 2023Water-based adhesives use water primarily as a solvent and can dramatically decrease the amount of chemical pollution and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which are organic chemicals that have been proven to be harmful to the atmosphere and health. Those industries, including packaging, auto, and construction, where regulatory pressure to reduce emissions and remain green seems to ratchet higher by the week, would rank high as well. In addition, such adhesives are chemically strong and versatile and are appropriate for a wide variety of applications including bond paper, wood, and plastics. They are usually less toxic and easier to work with than their solvent-based counterparts.Buy Full Research Report on Sustainable Adhesives Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5614 Asia Pacific Led the Market with a Share of 44% in 2023This is owing to rapid industrialization, high demand from the end-use industries, and increasing investments in sustainable infrastructure. Owing to supportive government policies supporting eco-friendly products, rising awareness of sustainable purchasing, and strict environmental regulations imposed by governments, China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of market expansion. Sustainable adhesives demand is mainly driven by the slowly recovering packaging and building & construction sector with growing carbon emissions pressure across the region. In addition, key manufacturers in Asia-Pacific are also spending on R&D to produce superior quality bio-based adhesives which is positively impacting market growth. A strong supply chain network, low production costs, and the presence of major adhesive manufacturers have also contributed to the regional market growth in the sustainable adhesives market.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

