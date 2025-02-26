Polyurethane Sealants Market to Surpass USD 4.68 Billion by 2032 Amid Growth in Construction and Automotive Sectors

Polyurethane Sealants Market

The polyurethane sealants market is expanding as automotive production and infrastructure projects drive demand for durable, high-performance sealants.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The polyurethane sealants market was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.68 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2024 to 2032. Factors driving the market growth include increasing applications of polyurethane-based sealants in the development of infrastructure, regulations on sustainable construction materials, as well as advancements in sealants for high-performance sealing applications. With governments across the globe investing heavily to upgrade the infrastructure of residential, commercial, and industrial projects, polyurethane sealants are widely being used owing to their properties in building joints, expansion joints, flooring, among others. Key Players:• 3M (Scotch-Weld, 3M VHB Tape)• Arkema N.V. (Bostik) (Bostik Thermogrip, Bostik 1000)• Sika AG (Sikaflex, Sikadur)• B. Fuller (ProPoxy, FullerBond)• Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Loctite, Teroson)• BASF SE (BASF Elastopor, BASF Polyurethane)• The Dow Chemical Company (DOWSIL, DOW Brand Sealants)• MAPEI S.p.A (MapeSeal, Mapelastic)• Asian Paints Ltd. (Apcolite, Royale Glitz)• ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Inc (Polyseamseal, Devcon)• Huntsman Corporation (Araldite, Huntsman Epoxy)• Momentive Performance Materials (Momentive Silicones, Momentive Epoxies)• Wacker Chemie AG (Silicone Sealant, Wacker Silicone Fluid)• AkzoNobel N.V. (Dulux, International Paint)• RPM International Inc. (Rust-Oleum, DAP)• BASF Polyurethanes (BASF PU Systems, Elastopan)• SABIC (LEXAN Polycarbonate, SABIC PP)• Tremco Incorporated (Tremco Sealants, Tremco Coatings)• DowDuPont (Corian, DuPont Tyvek)• Saint-Gobain (Weber, Isover)By Type, the One-Component Polyurethane Sealants Segment Accounted for Over 68% Share in 2023One-component polyurethane sealants are widely preferred due to their ease of application, fast curing time, and superior adhesion to various substrates. They are extensively used in residential and commercial construction, providing excellent flexibility and weather resistance. The growing demand for cost-effective and efficient sealing solutions in infrastructure projects has contributed to the dominance of this segment. Additionally, the rising adoption of one-component polyurethane sealants in window glazing, roofing, and flooring applications is further boosting market growth.By End-Use Industry, the Building & Construction Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 34% in 2023Higher demand for long-lasting, weather-resistant, and energy-efficient materials in construction applications. Polyurethanes are heavily used in this industry due to ability to bond well at moderate to high elongation as well as durability against moisture, UV, and extreme temperatures making them a good candidate for keeping buildings structurally sound and intact. Sealants are critical for joints, windows, doors, facades and all other joints that require sealing from air and water leakage in order to prevent the loss of energy efficiency and structural integrity. The rising rate of urbanization around the world, the rising development of infrastructure, and an increase in the demand for green buildings will drive the demand for high performance sealants.Asia-Pacific Led the Market with a Share of 42% in 2023Asia-Pacific dominates the global polyurethane sealants market, driven by rapid industrialization, growing construction activities, and expanding automotive production. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in infrastructure projects, leading to increased demand for polyurethane sealants in residential and commercial applications. China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, India’s Smart Cities Mission, and Japan’s advancements in sustainable construction are key initiatives propelling market growth in the region. Furthermore, the rising presence of major sealant manufacturers and continuous research in eco-friendly polyurethane formulations strengthen Asia-Pacific's leadership position in the global market.

In 2023, Henkel expanded its adhesive and sealant production facility in China to cater to growing regional demand. This expansion helped the company to increase its production capacity and generate more revenue.

In 2023, BASF introduced a next-generation polyurethane sealant with enhanced durability and sustainability features. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

