First phase of Temporary Foreign Workers Protection Act coming into effect

CANADA, February 24 - Starting April 1, foreign workers on the Island will benefit from the first phase of the Temporary Foreign Workers Protection Act, which enhances their rights and ensures fair treatment in the workplace.

The Act was passed in the provincial legislature in spring 2022. Consultations were held on the proposed regulations, including details on licensing requirements for recruiters in summer 2024.

Key changes coming into effect include:

• Individuals recruiting foreign workers must be licensed.

• To qualify for a recruiter license, an individual must be a member of a law society, the Chambre des notaries du Quebec, or a registered immigration consultant.

• A $100 fee applies to license applicants.

• To be granted a license, the licensee must also provide a $10,000 security deposit.

“Temporary foreign workers are making meaningful contributions to PEI’s economy and workforce and proclaiming the first phase of this Act is a positive step in the right direction,” said Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population, Jenn Redmond. “It is essential to establish protections that ensure temporary foreign workers receive fair treatment and the respect they deserve.”

Learn more about the Temporary Foreign Workers Protection Act.



Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca