Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market Size to Exceed USD 12.5 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The EAM software market is growing as businesses optimize assets to cut costs, boost productivity, and extend lifecycles.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Software Market size was USD 5.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.13% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.​Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2177 Keyplayers:IBM Corporation (IBM Maximo Asset Management)SAP SE (SAP EAM)Oracle Corporation (Oracle EAM)Infor (Infor EAM)IFS AB (IFS EAM)ABB Ltd. (ABB Ability Asset Suite)Siemens AG (Siemens COMOS)Schneider Electric (Avantis EAM)Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management)Hexagon AB (HxGN EAM)Bentley Systems, Incorporated (AssetWise)GE Digital (Asset Performance Management)Asset Works LLC (AssetWorks EAM)eMaint Enterprises LLC (a Fluke Company) (eMaint CMMS)Dude Solutions, Inc. (Asset Essentials)Ultimo Software Solutions (Ultimo EAM)Accruent (Maintenance Connection)IBM Tririga (Tririga Facilities Management)Ramco Systems (Ramco EAM on Cloud)MPulse Software, Inc. (MPulse Maintenance Software)By Deployment Model, Cloud-Based EAM Solutions Dominate with 51% Market Share in 2023, Driven by Flexibility, Scalability, and AI IntegrationIn 2023, the cloud-based deployment model is projected to be the largest segment, accounting for an estimated 51% share of the market. Cloud solutions over 60% are also popular due to scope flexibility/scalability, cost-effective solutions, and the ability to access real-time data for transferring assets and easy integration with other systems. Examples of significant product development include IBM Maximo's improved cloud capabilities and SAP S/4HANA Cloud harnessing IoT and AI for predictive maintenance.By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Dominate the EAM Software Market with 60% Share in 2023, Driven by AI-Powered Maintenance and Cloud Adoption.Large enterprises held approximately 60% of the EAM software market share in 2023. This is due to the complex asset management requirements of large corporations in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation. These organizations necessitate scalable and robust EAM solutions to optimize asset performance, ensure compliance, and streamline maintenance schedules. The adoption of AI-powered predictive maintenance tools is prevalent, reducing downtime and enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, the transition to cloud-based systems aids in lowering IT infrastructure costs while improving flexibility and integration.​By Industry, Manufacturing Sector Dominates EAM Software Market in 2023, Driven by AI, IoT, and Predictive Maintenance AdoptionIn 2023, the manufacturing sector held the largest share of the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software market, as organizations looked for ways to track assets, perform predictive maintenance, and optimize operations. Due to their complex machinery, production lines, and supply chains, manufacturers heavily depend on EAM solutions to minimize downtime, lower maintenance costs, and increase overall productivity. AI, IoT, and cloud-based EAM systems adoption allow for real-time monitoring and proactive maintenance of the equipment, which leads to greater lifespan and efficiency of the assets.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2177 North America Dominates EAM Software Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region in 2023North America leads the EAM software market, accounting for approximately 41% of the market share in 2023. This leadership is driven by large enterprises in the U.S. and Canada that are advancing digital transformation and necessitating efficient asset management across industries such as manufacturing, energy, and transportation.The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the EAM software market, propelled by rapid industrialization and digital transformation across sectors like manufacturing, energy, and transportation. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront, with government initiatives and technological advancements promoting the adoption of EAM solutions.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

