The Paleo Diet® Certification Sets New Standard in Fastest Growing Segments of the Food Market

The Paleo Diet® was established in 2002 by Dr. Loren Cordain, pioneering a revolutionary approach to nutrition backed by over 500 peer-reviewed papers.

Research-driven certification program distinguishes innovative better-for-you brands through scientific rigor

Certification by The Paleo Diet® is more than a stamp of approval—it's a signal of trust and authenticity” — Trevor Connor, CEO of The Paleo Diet®

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of consumers seeking healthier food options in crowded grocery aisles, identifying minimally processed products can be confusing. With the global Paleo food market expected to nearly double from $11.2 billion in 2023 to $19.4 billion by 2033, The Paleo Diethas revitalized its certification program to provide clarity, credibility, and a trusted standard for food brands and consumers alike.The Paleo Dietcertification introduces updated variations of the PaleoFLEX ™ and TRUEPALEO™ certifications, allowing brands to highlight specific differentiators such as "minimally processed" or "low sugar.""Certification by The Paleo Dietis more than a stamp of approval—it's a signal of trust and authenticity," says Trevor Connor, CEO of The Paleo Diet"As pioneers of the Paleo movement, we're proud to offer brands a pathway to connect with a loyal, health-conscious audience while validating their commitment to transparency and quality. Certification isn't just about meeting a standard — it’s a deeper embrace of the legacy of science-backed nutrition and a commitment to empower consumers in making confident, informed choices," continued Connor.Certified brands will gain access to an engaged audience of greater than 45 million consumers in The Paleo Dietcommunity, benefiting from increased visibility and collaborative marketing opportunities.The Paleo DietCertification StandardsThe enhanced certification program adheres strictly to the most rigorous standards developed by The Paleo Dietand its team of researchers, scientists, and nutritionists.Brands seeking certification undergo a streamlined evaluation process that examines ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing practices to ensure compliance with The Paleo Diet’srigorous scientific standards."Our certification represents a meaningful step forward in the industry — a set of standards that addresses current consumer concerns, inspires CPGs to create better products for tomorrow, and motivates retailers to reduce confusion in their aisles,” explains Mark J. Smith, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at The Paleo Dietand co-developer of the TRUEPALEO and PaleoFLEX food certification standards.A Transparent and Rigorous Program at No Cost to Brands“To make the program most transparent and accessible to food brands, we have not only published The Paleo Dietcertification standards, but have also brought the entire program in-house to offer it for free — our team is personally reviewing each product," continued Smith.Certified brands will receive:- Product evaluation and verification- Authorized use of The Paleo DietCertified Seal on packaging and marketing materials- Access to the growing Paleo community- Listing in the comprehensive certified product databaseFood manufacturers and suppliers interested in certification can begin the application process immediately. The certification is free for a limited time for selected brands, providing an opportunity to showcase commitment to high-quality, science-backed nutrition.About The Paleo Diet, LLCThe Paleo Dietwas established in 2002 by Dr. Loren Cordain, pioneering a revolutionary approach to nutrition backed by over 500 peer-reviewed papers. Today, The Paleo Dietserves as a global health advocacy organization, reaching over 45 million consumers worldwide and supporting their wellness journeys through science-based nutrition guidance.Learn more at https://thepaleodiet.com/

What the Paleo Diet Really is and Why It's More Relevant Than Ever

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.