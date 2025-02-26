The Paleo Diet® Certification Sets New Standard in Fastest Growing Segments of the Food Market
Research-driven certification program distinguishes innovative better-for-you brands through scientific rigor
The Paleo Diet® certification introduces updated variations of the PaleoFLEX ™ and TRUEPALEO™ certifications, allowing brands to highlight specific differentiators such as "minimally processed" or "low sugar."
"Certification by The Paleo Diet® is more than a stamp of approval—it's a signal of trust and authenticity," says Trevor Connor, CEO of The Paleo Diet®.
"As pioneers of the Paleo movement, we're proud to offer brands a pathway to connect with a loyal, health-conscious audience while validating their commitment to transparency and quality. Certification isn't just about meeting a standard — it’s a deeper embrace of the legacy of science-backed nutrition and a commitment to empower consumers in making confident, informed choices," continued Connor.
Certified brands will gain access to an engaged audience of greater than 45 million consumers in The Paleo Diet® community, benefiting from increased visibility and collaborative marketing opportunities.
The Paleo Diet® Certification Standards
The enhanced certification program adheres strictly to the most rigorous standards developed by The Paleo Diet® and its team of researchers, scientists, and nutritionists.
Brands seeking certification undergo a streamlined evaluation process that examines ingredients, sourcing, and manufacturing practices to ensure compliance with The Paleo Diet’s® rigorous scientific standards.
"Our certification represents a meaningful step forward in the industry — a set of standards that addresses current consumer concerns, inspires CPGs to create better products for tomorrow, and motivates retailers to reduce confusion in their aisles,” explains Mark J. Smith, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer at The Paleo Diet® and co-developer of the TRUEPALEO and PaleoFLEX food certification standards.
A Transparent and Rigorous Program at No Cost to Brands
“To make the program most transparent and accessible to food brands, we have not only published The Paleo Diet® certification standards, but have also brought the entire program in-house to offer it for free — our team is personally reviewing each product," continued Smith.
Certified brands will receive:
- Product evaluation and verification
- Authorized use of The Paleo Diet® Certified Seal on packaging and marketing materials
- Access to the growing Paleo community
- Listing in the comprehensive certified product database
Food manufacturers and suppliers interested in certification can begin the application process immediately. The certification is free for a limited time for selected brands, providing an opportunity to showcase commitment to high-quality, science-backed nutrition.
About The Paleo Diet®, LLC
The Paleo Diet® was established in 2002 by Dr. Loren Cordain, pioneering a revolutionary approach to nutrition backed by over 500 peer-reviewed papers. Today, The Paleo Diet® serves as a global health advocacy organization, reaching over 45 million consumers worldwide and supporting their wellness journeys through science-based nutrition guidance.
Learn more at https://thepaleodiet.com/
