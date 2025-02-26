XS.com Appoints Stelios Pallis as Chief Technology Officer

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2025 / Business News / -- XS .com, the multi-award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, proudly announces the appointment of Stelios Pallis as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), underscoring the company’s strategic commitment to technological advancement and innovation.With an exceptional background in system architecture, backend development, and cloud solutions, Stelios Pallis is set to spearhead XS.com ’s technology strategy, steering the firm towards the next generation of financial solutions. His leadership will be pivotal in driving cutting-edge innovation, ensuring the company’s continued leadership in providing seamless, secure, and scalable trading experiences.Stelios Pallis brings over a decade of experience in the tech industry, renowned for his strategic vision in aligning technology with business objectives. His expertise in enhancing system performance, leading high-performing teams, and delivering impactful results is matched by his impressive track record of driving technological advancements in the financial sector.“I am eager to join XS.com and lead its technology initiatives at a time when the industry is evolving rapidly,” said Stelios Pallis, CTO of XS.com. “My goal is to enhance the company’s technological framework, drive innovation, and ensure that we continue to provide traders with cutting-edge solutions that set new standards in the market.”As CTO, Pallis will lead the global tech infrastructure at XS.com, focusing on the development of seamless, secure, and innovative trading solutions. His vision will drive the company’s technological evolution, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the financial services industry by delivering transformative, client-centric solutions.Mohamad Ibrahim, CEO of XS.com, expressed his confidence in the new appointment, stating:“It’s an exciting moment for XS.com as we welcome Stelios Pallis to our leadership team. His deep technical expertise, forward-thinking strategy, and ability to build scalable, innovative solutions make him the perfect addition to our vision. We are eager to work closely with Stelios as we break new ground and stay true to our commitment to creating real, impactful solutions.’’With Stelios Pallis at the helm of technology leadership, XS.com is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in the FinTech and financial services industry. This strategic appointment not only underscores the company’s commitment to technological excellence but also sets the stage for enhanced customer experiences and sustained growth.XS Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

