February 26, 2025 Poe: MacArthur memorial to keep war veterans' sacrifices alive Sen. Grace Poe led the groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial building in Dagupan City, which she said will keep the sacrifices and heroism of Filipino war veterans alive. The Gen. Douglas MacArthur Memorial Building to be built on a 600-square meter lot in Bonuan Blue Beach also aims to serve as a reminder of the long-standing alliance between the Philippines and the United States that fought side-by-side during World War II. "The memorial will be a testament of the bravery of our Filipino soldiers as well as the American veterans who helped liberate our country," Poe said in her speech on Monday. "Now that our sovereignty is facing threats in the West Philippine Sea, it's important that we align ourselves with like-minded nations who support democracy and freedom," she added. The senator also acknowledged Raymundo Manaois Cabrera, a 100-year-old war veteran, who received a certificate of recognition. "Maraming salamat po manong at nandito kayo, nagbibigay ng inspirasyon sa amin. Ano po ang mga kinakain ninyo? Dapat yun ang malaman natin for longevity. Bagoong at saluyot, sabi niya," Poe told the centenarian, adding that her father, the late National Artist Fernando Poe Jr., also loves vegetable dishes, especially diningding. The memorial building will be built on the exact spot where MacArthur and the Allied Forces landed on January 9, 1945 to help fight with the Filipinos. Poe's office allotted funding for the building. "Pera ito ng Dagupan, pera ito ng Pangasinan na sinigurado lang natin ay mapunta sa inyo," she said. Historian and archivist James Zobel said his 16 years of research have proven that MacArthur landed on Blue Beach. "General MacArthur would feel a great amount of honor, knowing that you're dedicating this new memorial in his name. I'm sure in 1948, he wrote to the mayor of Dagupan, and said that Dagupan was a very special place because it was the first stop on the road to liberating the Philippines," he said. After the event, Poe met with local officials and the residents. She also visited public markets and told the locals about the FPJ Panday Bayanihan party-list, which is seeking a seat in the House of Representatives in the May elections. Poe said that FPJ Panday Bayanihan has been working with needy communities and families in distress since 2013, inspired by the legacy of his father, FPJ's generosity and compassion. "Pag nangako ka, nagbibigay ka ng pag-asa. Pag sinabi mong pagagandahin mo ang lugar na 'yan, bibigyan ng trabaho o tulong, lahat yan ay aasahan ng ating mga kababayan," Poe said. "Gaya ng sinabi ni Gen. MacArthur, masasabi natin na we have returned, nagbalik tayo rito at ngayon ay uumpisahan na ang memorial building na ito para sa kabayahihan ng ating mga war veterans," Poe added.

