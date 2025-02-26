Modelops Global Market Report 2025: Market Trends, Forecasts, And Competitive Landscape

ModelOps Global Market Report 2025

Is The Modelops Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The ModelOps market, or model operations, is seeing a surge in growth as we enter the middle of this decade - but what factors are stimulating this growth? Analysis shows that the modelops market size has expanded rapidly in recent years, growing from $5.62 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $8.01 billion in 2025. This represents a striking compound annual growth rate CAGR of 42.5%. A number of elements contributed to the boost in the historic period, including the increased use of machine learning, the explosion of big data, a demand for real-time or near-real-time decision-making, advancing automation, and a critical need for model governance and compliance.

Looking to the future, the modelops market size is predicted to continue on its rapid growth trajectory. Forecasts indicate that by 2029, the market could reach a staggering $32.8 billion, marking a CAGR of 42.2% between 2025 and 2029. Several significant trends are contributing to this acceleration: the rise of cloud computing adoption, an increased focus on data security and privacy concerns, robust growth in the telecommunications industry, extensive data generation, and the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises.

So, How Is The Telecommunications Industry Influencing The Growth Of The Modelops Market?

It's providing the much-needed infrastructure and services for transmitting data, voice, and video across both wired and wireless networks. As 5G deployment ramps up and investments in cloud and edge computing, rural connectivity initiatives, and digital transformations proliferate, the telecommunications industry is experiencing a period of rapid growth. ModelOps is assisting this industry by automating the rollout and management of artificial intelligence models, improving network performance, and enhancing customer experiences. The close connection between the two industries continues to push the advancement of the modelops market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Modelops Market?

Key industry players are playing a crucial role in this market expansion. Major companies operating in the modelops market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, Alteryx Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., C3.ai Inc., Veritone Inc., Minitab LLC, H2O.ai Inc., LeewayHertz Technologies LLC, Signity Solutions, DataKitchen Inc., Xenonstack Inc., ModelOp Inc., Datatron Technologies Inc., Verta Inc., Sparkling Logic Inc., and Superwise.ai.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Modelops Market?

Notably, these companies are focusing on innovating self-service platforms, where data scientists and developers can seamlessly manage and monitor machine learning models without relying on IT teams. For example, in July 2022, TIBCO Software Inc., a US-based software development company, launched TIBCO ModelOps. This new solution enhances the deployment and management of AI models across enterprises, accelerating AI deployment with its superior expertise in data science, visualization, and business intelligence.

How Is The Modelops Market Segmented?

1 Model Type: Machine Learning ML Models, Graph-Based Models, Rule And Heuristic Models, Linguistic Models, Agent-Based Models, Bring Your Own Models, Other Model Types

2 Offering: Platforms, Deployment Mode, Services

3 Application: Continuous Integration And Continuous Deployment, Batch Scoring, Governance, Risk And Compliance, Parallelization And Distributed Computing, Monitoring And Alerting, Dashboard And Reporting, Model Lifecycle Management, Other Application

4 Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunications, Information Technology IT And Information Technology Enabled Services ITeS, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Government And Defense, Other Verticals

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Modelops Market?

From a regional perspective, North America emerged as the largest region in the modelops market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific set to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

