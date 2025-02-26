Abest Green Power Goes Live with VertexOne Billing, CIS, and EDI Software

The capabilities inherent in VertexOne’s comprehensive platforms not only give us the functionality we need right now, but also the power to grow fast and far into the future” — Frank Rosa, Abest Green Power CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that Abest Green Power, a licensed energy services company (ESCO) offering clean, 100% renewable electricity to residents and small commercial customers across New York State, has gone live following a successful migration to VertexOne’s leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

The migration marks a significant milestone for the conservation-minded company, who has been sustainably serving New Yorkers with clean energy options – like wind, solar, and hydropower – since 2013, Abest Green Power CEO, Frank Rosa, said.

“As the demand for sustainable energy continues to expand, seamless, scalable, reliable solutions are a nonnegotiable when it comes to ensuring top-notch solutions for our customers,” Rosa said. “And for us, the capabilities inherent in VertexOne’s comprehensive platforms not only give us the functionality we need right now, but also the power to grow fast and far into the future.”

Rosa noted the ability to integrate real-time data with their operational systems as another major selling point in why they went with VertexOne.

“We wanted a provider who could support our growing needs and has significant migration and implementation experience. The data migration and integration were smooth and on time resulting in significant improvement in transparently and integrity of our data,” Rosa said.

By leveraging VertexOne’s cutting-edge technology, Rosa said Abest Green Power is now poised to optimize its operations, enhance customer service, and scale its clean energy offerings more effectively.

As part of their commitment to sustainable energy, Abest Green Power works with local renewable energy farms in New York and across the United States to support wind, solar, and hydropower initiatives.

“As Abest Green Power works to educate and support New Yorkers in reducing their carbon footprint with sustainable products and services, we’re proud to do our part by providing them the tech that makes that possible,” Ananda Goswami, Senior Vice President at VertexOne, said.

“Because by empowering companies like Abest Green Power to streamline their operations and expand their reach in a competitive energy market helps bring their mission to the masses – and ensure a clean energy future for us all.”

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.net.

About Abest Green Power

Abest Green Power is a licensed competitive retail supplier of clean electricity in New York State. By working with local renewable energy farms, the company delivers wind, solar, and hydropower solutions to residential and small C&I customers, contributing to a greener future. For more, visit https://abestgreenpower.com/

