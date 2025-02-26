Boca Home Care Services Joins CareGivers of America

Boca Home Care Services is now proudly part of CareGivers of America!

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Home Care Services is pleased to announce its transition to a new name—CareGivers of America—solidifying its place within one of South Florida’s largest home care networks, which serves more than 650 clients across the region.For over thirty years, CareGivers of America has been a trusted name in South Florida’s healthcare community. The company offers a full spectrum of home health and home care services. Renowned for its dedicated network of compassionate home health aides , the company’s family of brands also provides skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapy, infusion services, and other specialized home health solutions throughout the region."As CareGivers of America, we are reinforcing our commitment to the same values and high-quality care our clients have always relied on," said Cheryl Saragossi, Vice President of Home Care Operations. "This transition allows us to further strengthen our role as a trusted resource for seniors and their families while continuing to provide exceptional, personalized care."The rebranding process will roll out over the next several weeks, with updates to the company’s branding, communications, and official documents. Despite the name change, clients can expect the same dedicated caregivers and office team, ensuring continuity in the high standards of care and support they have come to trust.For more than three decades, CareGivers of America has been a leading provider of home health services in South Florida. As one of the region’s largest and most comprehensive home care organizations, the company remains dedicated to supporting families on their eldercare journey, delivering compassionate, professional, and reliable care that enhances the quality of life for seniors and their loved ones.For additional information, please contact Natalie Lowe at natalie@caregiversofamerica.com.

