A Total Win for Rumble and Trump Media: Statement on U.S. Court’s Order on Moraes’s Directives

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today celebrated a ruling from a U.S. federal court that censorship orders from Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes have no legal force in the United States.

Rumble released the following statement:

“Today, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida confirmed what we have argued from the very beginning: Justice Alexandre de Moraes’s censorship orders have no legal force in the United States. This ruling is a complete victory for free speech, digital sovereignty, and the right of American companies to operate without foreign judicial interference.

“The court explicitly ruled that Moraes’s directives were never properly served under U.S. or international law, stating that they were not delivered through the Hague Convention, the U.S.-Brazil Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), or any other valid legal mechanism. This means that Rumble and Trump Media are under no obligation to comply with these unlawful censorship demands, and no U.S. entity is required to enforce them.

“The court further made clear that if anyone attempts to enforce these illegal orders on U.S. soil, it stands ready to intervene to protect American companies and free speech. The ruling sends a strong message to foreign governments that they cannot bypass U.S. law to impose censorship on American platforms.

“This case was never just about Rumble or Trump Media—it was about stopping foreign judges from trying to silence speech in America. Today’s ruling confirms that Moraes’s authoritarian censorship campaign has no place in the United States, and his overreach will not stand.

“Rumble and Trump Media will continue to fight for free speech, and today’s ruling is a major victory in that battle.”

The following is attributable to Rumble’s U.S. counsel:

“The court’s decision today denied the TRO for being unnecessary because it determined that Moraes’s orders are invalid and unenforceable in the United States. Therefore, there is no need to restrain invalid orders. Of course, if Moraes takes any steps to try to enforce his illegal orders on U.S. soil, we can return to the judge to grant a TRO.”

Martin De Luca & Matthew Schwartz, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

