Camfil Showcases Leadership in Air Filtration at IAMFA Conference, Featured in Papyrus Publication

Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has been prominently featured in the latest edition of IAMFA’s Papyrus publication. The article highlights Camfil’s commitment to energy-efficient air filtration solutions and their impact on museum spaces, showcasing insights from Gary Chrismon, Molecular Segment Manager at Camfil, who was a key speaker at the 2024 IAMFA Conference in New York City.

Addressing Energy Efficiency in Cultural Spaces

The article, titled Energy and Clean Air in Museum Spaces, underscores the growing need for energy-conscious solutions in museums and cultural institutions. As facilities worldwide grapple with increasing energy costs and sustainability challenges, Camfil’s innovative air filtration systems offer a practical solution to reduce energy consumption while maintaining superior indoor air quality.

Chrismon shared insights from discussions with facility managers, project managers, and engineers, emphasizing the hidden costs of air filtration. He explained how upgrading to high-efficiency filtration systems can significantly lower energy costs, reduce maintenance, and extend filter lifespan, ultimately benefiting museum operations and sustainability goals.

Pioneering Solutions for Artifact Preservation

One of the key projects highlighted in the article involves Camfil’s collaboration with the National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI) to develop a specialized fan filter unit. This innovative solution was designed to mitigate crystal growth on artifacts within museum vitrines, a common preservation challenge. Early results indicate the CCGIGA Fan Filter Unit has successfully prevented new crystal formations, marking a significant advancement in artifact conservation.

“Camfil believes in being more than just a vendor—we are a partner in creating tailored solutions for the unique challenges faced by museums and cultural institutions,” said Chrismon. “Our work with NMAI is a testament to how innovative air filtration technology can contribute to the long-term preservation of historical artifacts.”

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

At Camfil, sustainability is a driving force. The company’s filtration solutions are designed to lower pressure drops, extend filter life, and reduce environmental impact by minimizing landfill waste. By integrating energy-efficient filtration technology, Camfil is helping museums balance the need for artifact preservation with responsible energy use.

“We believe that clean air is a human right, and it’s our mission to ensure that institutions worldwide have access to high-quality air filtration solutions that support their conservation efforts,” added Chrismon.





About Camfil

Camfil is a world leader in air filtration and clean air solutions, providing high-quality filtration products that improve indoor air quality and reduce energy consumption. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Camfil partners with industries ranging from healthcare to cultural institutions, ensuring that clean air remains a fundamental right for all.

The full article, Energy and Clean Air in Museum Spaces, is available in the IAMFA Papyrus publication. Read it online: https://75bc073a.flowpaper.com/636841IAMFAPapyrus1224kp/#page=38

