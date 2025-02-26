FRANDZEL ATTORNEYS MICHAEL GOMEZ AND STEVEN BLOOM NAMED 2025 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SUPER LAWYERS

Steven Bloom Frandzel Partner Michael Gomez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Shareholders Michael Gomez and Steven Bloom have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers list.No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team to be named a 'Super Lawyer' each year. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. Steven N. Bloom has been selected as a top-rated attorney in Real Estate for the 13th time. His practice emphasizes real property and commercial financings, debt restructurings and risk management. Bloom’s transactional matters include real property and other asset sales, documenting business arrangements, and loan documentation for banks and other providers of financial services.Bloom has lectured throughout California for organizations including the California Bankers Association, Western Independent Bankers and RMA. He is a member of the Legal Affairs Committee of the California Bar Association and past chair of the Financial Institutions Committee of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of California.Michael Gomez has been recognized as a top-rated attorney in Creditor Debtor Rights. He is an AV-rated attorney whose practice focuses on bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial and business litigation, debt workout negotiations, and restructuring. Gomez specializes in commercial lending transaction documentation, covering both personal property and real estate-secured credits.Gomez routinely moderates and speaks at educational presentations before clients and trade groups concerning bankruptcy, enforcing judgments, financing distressed borrowers, and agricultural lending issues. In 2024, he was recognized by Lawdragon as among “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.”

