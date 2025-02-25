FTI Consulting Expands Forensic and Litigation Consulting Segment in Asia with Key Leadership Appointments

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Michael Cullen as a Senior Managing Director and Leader of Asia and Latin America for the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, Rosie Hawes as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia Business Intelligence and Andrew Macintosh as a Senior Managing Director.

Together, they bring more than 60 years of combined experience in cross-border disputes, investigations and compliance advisory. Their expertise significantly enhances FTI Consulting’s ability to deliver tailored forensic and litigation solutions to clients across Asia and beyond.

“We are pleased to have Michael, Andrew and Rosie join our Forensic and Litigation Consulting team in Asia,” said Roy Huang, Head of Asia & Caribbean at FTI Consulting. “Their extensive experience in investigations, intelligence, risk management and litigation support will bolster our ability to provide clients with innovative solutions and trusted guidance during critical moments.”

Mr. Cullen, a Senior Managing Director who previously was based in FTI Consulting’s Bogotá, Colombia office, and led Latin America for the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, brings more than 25 years of experience in complex cross-border disputes, investigations and crisis management. Mr. Cullen has worked extensively across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America, helping clients navigate regulatory, operational and reputational risks.

Ms. Hawes, who is based in Singapore, brings more than 20 years of experience in business intelligence, investigations and reputational risk advisory, leading consulting teams across Asia, covering multiple jurisdictions. She has extensive expertise in strategic intelligence gathering, due diligence and investigations, helping clients make informed decisions in complex, high-risk markets.

Mr. Macintosh, who is based in Singapore, brings more than 20 years of experience in intelligence, investigations, crisis management and risk advisory across the Asia Pacific region. He has led consulting practices and executed projects covering fraud, cyber risk and regulatory compliance for the legal community, multinational corporations and financial institutions. Mr. Macintosh is recognised for leading investigations and intelligence responses to potential crises for clients, and has developed and implemented crisis management strategies and solutions across diverse industries and geographies.

“These appointments reinforce FTI Consulting’s position as a trusted advisor in the forensic and litigation consulting market, helping organisations mitigate risks, manage investigations and resolve disputes effectively in an increasingly complex business environment,” said William Perlstein, Global Leader of the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Asia represents a dynamic and diverse market, and Michael, Andrew and Rosie have collective expertise that will help clients navigate moments of crisis and opportunities.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

