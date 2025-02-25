The Boxery Launches Sale on Shipping Boxes for Spring Surge

The Boxery’s sale on shipping boxes offers 30% off eco-friendly options until Mar 10, helping businesses prep for spring with sustainable, affordable packaging.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading packaging supplier with over two decades of expertise launched a massive sale on shipping boxes, offering up to 30% off to prepare businesses and individuals for the spring shipping surge. Based in Lyndhurst, NJ, this timely promotion taps into the growing demand for sustainable, affordable packaging as e-commerce sales soar and eco-conscious consumers drive change.Stock up for spring today—visit https://www.theboxery.com/ to explore the sale on shipping boxes before it ends.With spring marking a critical period for shipping—think spring cleaning sales, Mother’s Day gifts, and early summer prep— The Boxery ’s sale arrives just as businesses need it most. The promotion slashes prices on their extensive catalog of over 1,000 corrugated shipping box sizes, from compact 4x4x4 inches to spacious 24x24x24 inches. These boxes, made with over 80% recycled materials, boast an ECT32 rating (supporting up to 40 lbs) and are certified for use with national carriers like UPS and FedEx, ensuring durability and reliability. Their ECT44 heavy-duty options for heavier loads handle up to 65 lbs, perfect for bulk shipments.The timing couldn’t be better. Global e-commerce is projected to hit $6.3 trillion in 2025, with 2.64 billion online shoppers driving demand (Statista). Meanwhile, shipping costs have risen 14% since 2023 (ShipBob), squeezing small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Boxery’s sale addresses this pain point head-on, offering a lifeline to those juggling tight margins. “Our customers are feeling the pinch,” a company spokesperson noted on their site, “and we’re here to provide high-quality boxes at prices that won’t break the bank.”Sustainability is another cornerstone of this announcement. A McKinsey report found that 63% of shoppers prioritize eco-friendly packaging, and The Boxery delivers with boxes that reduce waste without sacrificing strength. Their commitment aligns with a NielsenIQ study showing that 78% of U.S. consumers factor sustainability into purchases. This sale isn’t just about savings—it’s about empowering customers to ship smarter and greener as spring demand ramps.Founded over 20 years ago, The Boxery has built a reputation for quality and service, shipping from multiple U.S. warehouses for same-day or next-day delivery. Their eBay store boasts a 99.9% positive feedback rating, with over 1 million boxes sold, reflecting trust from small businesses and individuals. The sale extends to bulk buyers, too, with wholesale discounts available by calling 1-877-T-BOXERY (826-9379). Unlike competitors like ULINE or Amazon, The Boxery emphasizes eco-friendly materials and personalized support, setting them apart in a crowded market.Supporting data underscores the urgency. E-commerce sales spiked 15-20% in spring (Shopify), and last year’s shipping delays left 1 in 4 businesses scrambling (Forbes). By launching this sale now, The Boxery ensures customers can stock up early, avoiding last-minute chaos. Key features include:Variety: Over 1,000 sizes for any need—small Etsy orders to industrial shipments.- Eco-Impact: 80%+ recycled materials, fully recyclable post-use.- Savings: Up to 30% off, with deeper cuts for bulk orders.- Reliability: Carrier-approved boxes shipped from strategic U.S. locations.This isn’t just a sale—it’s a strategic move to meet the needs of a growing, eco-aware market. Whether you’re a small business shipping handmade goods or a family prepping a spring move, The Boxery’s sale on shipping boxes delivers value and peace of mind.About The BoxeryThe Boxery, headquartered in Lyndhurst, NJ, has been a trusted packaging supplier for over 20 years. Specializing in corrugated shipping boxes, mailers, and eco-friendly solutions, they serve businesses and individuals nationwide with same-day shipping and competitive pricing. With over 1 million boxes sold and a 99.9% positive eBay rating, The Boxery is committed to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

