Join MDC for March 11 virtual program on cleaning catfish and paddlefish

JOPLIN, Mo. – Part of the fun of catching fish is eating what you’ve caught. However, before any fish fillets are put in a fryer or on a grill, anglers need to know how to properly clean what they’ve caught.

People who would like to learn more about how to clean catfish and paddlefish should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Pond to Plate: Fish Cleaning – Skin Fish.” This free online event will be from noon-12:30 p.m. on March 11 and will focus on how to clean the above-mentioned fish - catfish and paddlefish. It is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

At this program, MDC's Shoal Creek Office Supervisor Tim Smith will discuss common methods for cleaning these two popular sportfish species. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205818

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.