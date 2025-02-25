Intapp announces Partner Forum 2025 Award winners

Awards celebrate our partners’ dedication to driving mutual clients’ success

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, today announced the winners of its Partner Forum 2025 Awards.

Given in four categories –– Data Intelligence, Integration Excellence, Client Impact, and Deal Catalyst –– the awards recognize demonstrable client success.

The 2025 winners are:

Moody’s: Intapp Data Intelligence Award — Moody’s was chosen for its excellence in providing integrated data, intelligence, and insights that drive value for mutual clients.

— Moody’s was chosen for its excellence in providing integrated data, intelligence, and insights that drive value for mutual clients. Equilar: Intapp Integration Excellence Award — Equilar was chosen for its ability to integrate its products with Intapp solutions to deliver exceptional client experiences.

— Equilar was chosen for its ability to integrate its products with Intapp solutions to deliver exceptional client experiences. Legalytics: Intapp Client Impact Award — Legalytics was chosen for its ability to enhance value for clients while helping them successfully implement and adopt Intapp software.

— Legalytics was chosen for its ability to enhance value for clients while helping them successfully implement and adopt Intapp software. Harbor: Intapp Deal Catalyst Award — Harbor was chosen for its outstanding collaboration and ability to jointly design winning solutions for shared clients. (Winners in this category are nominated and chosen by Intapp.)

“We’re thrilled to announce the winners of our inaugural Partner Forum Awards,” said Sebastian Hartmann, Vice President of Alliances and Partners at Intapp. “Intapp’s partner ecosystem continues to be an important cornerstone of our company's strategy and the Intapp Intelligent Cloud. It’s exciting to recognize our partners for their innovation and to showcase our mutual success.”

Partner Forum 2025 Award winners were selected by a panel of judges based on self-submitted award applications, partnership performance metrics, and results delivered against client objectives. Winners were announced at Intapp’s Partner Forum event in New York City.

