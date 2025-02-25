New Motor and/or Sensory Loss Following Spinal Surgery

Dr. Greg Vigna

Hospitals audit compliance for STAT MRIs after spinal surgery with new neurological loss, as timely decompression is critical for preserving function

New neurological weakness or sensory change at the level of the surgery identified in the post-operative period with or without urinary retention requires mandatory STAT MRI of the cervical spine.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Hospitals audit compliance for obtaining a STAT MRI following spinal surgery when there is new motor and/or sensory loss at the level of the surgery with or without urinary retention. Because that is what is required as 'Time is Spine,’" states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney.

What does Dr. Edward Bayley, spine surgeon, say?:

“Major neurological deficit following anterior cervical decompression and fusion (ACDF) is a rare event, with incidences of up to 0.2 % now reported. Post-operative MRI is mandatory to assess for ongoing compression of the cord.”

What does Dr. Edward Bayley report in his article “Major neurological deficit following anterior cervical decompression and fusion: what is the next Step” published in European Spine Journal (2015) 24: 162-167?:

“Urgent MRI scan is mandatory to assess for epidural hematoma which may need further decompression. Cord reperfusion injury is a diagnosis of exclusion. The difficulty the clinician faces is in interpreting the MRI for ‘acceptable’ decompression, and therefore excluding the need for further surgery. The differential diagnosis was thought to be either: cord reperfusion injury, persistent compression, anterior cord infarct, or new onset of compression secondary to post-surgical edema.

Following the anterior surgery, based on the MRI findings of there being no clear circumferential cerebrospinal fluid column around the cord, we felt there may be ongoing compression and therefore elected to proceed to posterior surgery.”

Read Dr. Bayley’s article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00586-014-3398-4

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney, states, “New neurological weakness or sensory change at the level of the surgery identified in the post-operative period with or without urinary retention requires mandatory STAT MRI of the cervical spine. Hospitals, nurses, and doctors all know that a STAT MRI is required and hospitals routinely audit and provide ongoing education because 'Time is Spine' and timely decompression is paramount to same function.”

Read "Time is spine: a review of translational advances in spinal cord injury": https://thejns.org/spine/view/journals/j-neurosurg-spine/30/1/article-p1.xml

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and has testified as an expert in spinal cord medicine, brain injury, catastrophic orthopedic injuries, and wound care. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital, physician, and nursing home neglect cases nationwide on a non-exclusive basis.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.