Agentforce and AI in Salesforce: Access Global Group Unveils 2025 Technology Roadmap with Leading Experts

Salesforce industry leaders share exclusive insights on maximizing Salesforce investments in the AI era.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salesforce’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation capabilities are redefining how businesses operate, and Agentforce is leading the way. In a newly released article, Inside Agentforce: Salesforce Experts Reveal What Matters Most in 2025, some of the most influential and brightest minds in the Salesforce ecosystem come together to share their unique perspectives on the innovations that will define the next era of enterprise technology.Key Takeaways from Industry ExpertsThe featured article brings together diverse perspectives across industries and backgrounds, providing a comprehensive view of the trends businesses must prioritize in 2025 to maximize their Salesforce investments, including data optimization, business analysis, and more. Practical examples showcase how Agentforce helps businesses engage leads more effectively, create targeted marketing campaigns, streamline workflows, and deliver better customer experiences. These insights come from:● Chris Gardner, 32x Salesforce Certified● Christine Priester, 5x Salesforce Certified & Salesforce MVP● Cyril Louis, 23x Salesforce Certified, Salesforce MVP & Platform Champion● Daryl Moon, 8x Salesforce Certified● Jyothsna Bitra, 25x Salesforce Certified & Salesforce MVP● Mauricio Alexandre Silva, 22x Salesforce Certified & Salesforce MVP● Megan Tuano, 7x Salesforce Certified● Om Prakash, 16x Salesforce Certified & Salesforce MVP● Skye Tyler, 15x Salesforce Certified & Salesforce MVP● Vanessa Grant, 12x Salesforce Certified● Yumi Ibrahimzade, 37x Salesforce Certified & Salesforce MVP"We want to help companies move beyond basic Salesforce setup to using it as a real competitive edge," said Vamsi Bollineni, CEO at Access Global Group "The businesses that get their data in order and develop smart automation approaches today will be the ones setting the pace in 2025 and beyond."About Access Global GroupAccess Global Group stands among the elite 1% of Salesforce partners worldwide, combining the agility of a boutique firm with the capabilities of a global system integrator. With over 17 years of specialized experience in financial services, AGG helps organizations optimize data for AI readiness, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and bridge the gap between technical implementation and business strategy. The company’s platinum-rated solutions on AppExchange and G2 reflect its dedication to innovation, efficiency, and measurable success.For more details on the future of AI in Salesforce and to read the full article, visit https://acsgbl.com/blog/inside-agentforce-salesforce-experts-reveal-what-matters-most-in-2025/

