IntegraNet Health Acquires Significant Stake in A1C Drink, Inc. to Enhance Diabetes Care

Strategic partnership expands access to innovative blood sugar management solutions through physician networks and leading online retailers

Our investment in A1C Drinks is about more than financial backing—it’s about revolutionizing the way we approach diabetes and metabolic health management.” — Lawrence J. Wedekind

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntegraNet Health, a leading population health and managed services organization, has announced a significant strategic investment in A1C Drink, Inc., acquiring a large equity stake in the privately held company. This move underscores IntegraNet Health’s commitment to enhancing chronic disease management, reducing healthcare costs, and equipping physicians with innovative tools to improve patient outcomes.A1C Drinks has developed a patent-pending beverage designed to help regulate blood sugar levels, lower A1C, and improve overall health—critical needs for the millions of Americans managing diabetes and pre-diabetes. IntegraNet Health has a network of over 2,000 primary care and specialty physicians. This partnership is set to bring A1C Drinks directly to patients in Health Plans, Medical clinics and retail stores, while also expanding distribution through on-line platforms like Amazon and Walmart.com.Addressing a Growing Health Crisis with InnovationDiabetes and metabolic disorders continue to rise at an alarming rate, with over 200 million Americans who are overweight, obese, diabetic, or pre-diabetic. The associated healthcare costs have skyrocketed, reaching an estimated $327 billion annually in the U.S. alone, driven by hospitalizations, medications, and complications.A1C Drinks offers a scientifically backed solution to regulate blood sugar, helping individuals manage their A1C levels, curb glucose spikes, and improve overall metabolic health. This aligns directly with IntegraNet Health’s mission to integrate clinically effective, cost-saving solutions into its physician networks.“Our investment in A1C Drinks is about more than financial backing—it’s about revolutionizing the way we approach diabetes and metabolic health management,” said Lawrence J. Wedekind, CEO of IntegraNet Health. “By providing our physicians with access to innovative, non-pharmaceutical interventions, we can help patients take greater control of their health, live higher quality lives, reduce reliance on costly medications, and ultimately drive down the financial burden of diabetes care.”Expanding Access to Patients Through Healthcare and Retail ChannelsThrough this partnership, A1C Drinks will gain direct access to IntegraNet Health’s extensive network of physicians, many of whom already recognize the need for effective, nutrition-based solutions for blood sugar control. By integrating A1C Drinks into these practices, patients will gain direct access to a beverage designed specifically to help them manage their condition, offering an alternative or complementary approach to traditional treatment plans.In addition to healthcare and retail distribution, A1C Drinks is expanding its reach across major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon and Walmart.com. This ensures that individuals beyond the IntegraNet network can easily access and incorporate A1C Drinks into their daily routine, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making effective blood sugar management solutions widely available.“This partnership is a defining moment for A1C Drinks,” said Russell McCullough, Founder and CEO of A1C Drinks. “With IntegraNet Health’s support, we can scale our distribution and introduce our product to new populations directly through a large and highly respected healthcare organization. By leveraging both healthcare and retail channels, we are ensuring our product will be available to those who need it most.”Aligning Values for Meaningful Health ImpactBoth companies share a vision for innovation, accessibility, and preventative healthcare, and this partnership reflects that alignment. IntegraNet Health has spent nearly three decades pioneering solutions that improve health outcomes while keeping costs under control. Similarly, A1C Drinks was founded on the principle of delivering accessible, science-backed products that address the root causes of metabolic disorders, rather than just the symptoms.This investment represents a commitment to reshaping diabetes care through forward-thinking, patient-first solutions. By integrating clinically effective nutrition-based interventions into existing treatment models, this collaboration has the potential to improve quality of life for millions while reducing the financial strain on the healthcare system."At IntegraNet Health, we are committed to providing physicians with clinically effective solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. H.D. Patel, Medical Director, IntegraNet Health. “A1C Drinks offers a science-backed approach to managing blood sugar levels and reducing insulin resistance—two critical factors in diabetes and metabolic health. By incorporating this innovative beverage into our network, we empower both physicians and patients with an accessible, non-pharmaceutical tool that supports long-term glucose control and overall well-being."About IntegraNet HealthFounded in 1996, IntegraNet Health is a leading Population Health and Managed Services Organization (MSO) specializing in value-based care models that improve physician autonomy, optimize patient health, and drive down healthcare costs. The company’s network of 2,000+ primary care and specialty physicians spans multiple states, with a focus on chronic disease management, preventative care, and healthcare technology integration. By providing innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, IntegraNet Health continues to be a catalyst for positive change in the healthcare industry. Discover more at: www.integranethealth.com About A1C Drink, Inc.A1C Drinks, Inc. is a pioneering health and wellness company dedicated to developing science-backed, nutrition-based solutions for individuals managing diabetes, prediabetes, and metabolic disorders. The company’s patent-pending beverage is designed to support blood sugar regulation and A1C management, offering a convenient, non-pharmaceutical approach to improving metabolic health. Available through healthcare providers, many retail stores, and major online retailers, A1C Drinks is committed to making effective blood sugar management accessible to all. Discover more at: www.a1cdrinks.com

