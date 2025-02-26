Global Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The intraoral/IOL scanners market size has grown significantly in recent years and looks set for a robust growth trajectory in the foreseeable future. The market value is projected to rise from $0.68 billion in 2024 to $0.74 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. This historic period saw a growing adoption of digital dentistry, rising awareness about oral health, increasing incidence of periodontal disease, demand for chairside solutions, rise in orthodontic treatments, and a growing demand for clear aligners.

projecting even further into the future, the intraoral/IOL scanners market size is set to experience strong growth. The market is predicted to reach $1.04 billion by 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 8.8%. This forecasted growth will predominantly be driven by rising demand for aesthetic dentistry, expanding use of telehealth and remote consultations, an ongoing focus on workflow efficiency, an uptick in digital orthodontics, and a rise in dental disorders.

What Drives The Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Growth?

Dental problems have seen an alarming rise recently and are expected to boost the growth of the intraoral/IOL scanners market. Dental problems, including cavities, gum disease, tooth sensitivity, and malocclusion, are mainly due to poor oral hygiene, lack of access to dental care, and increased consumption of sugary and acidic foods. Intraoral scanners, which provide precise digital impressions, are instrumental in improving diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient comfort, while reducing errors and time compared to traditional methods.

Who Are The Key Players In The Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market?

It's also worth noting that major companies operating within the intraoral/IOL scanners market include 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc, Align Technology Inc, Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Group, Carestream Health Inc, Medit Corp., Planmeca Oy, 3shape A/S, Kulzer, Roland DG Corporation, KaVo Dental GmbH, Midmark Corporation, Acteon Group, VATECH Co. Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., GC International AG, Shining 3D, NewTom, Denterprise International, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd, Owandy Radiology Inc., Condor Technologies NV, Densys Ltd.

How Is The Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market Segmented?

The intraoral/IOL scanner market is segmented by modality into wired scanners and wireless scanners, and by application into orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, among other uses. There's also a breakdown by end-users, which includes dental hospitals and clinics, dental academic and research institutes, among other users. Notably, wired scanners are less commonly used than USB-connected or ethernet-connected scanners. In terms of wireless scanners, Bluetooth-enabled and Wi-Fi-enabled scanners are more prevalent.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Intraoral/IOL Scanners Market?

Breaking it down by region, North America dominated the market in terms of the largest regional share in 2024, whilst Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region forecasted to outperform other regions in the coming period.

