Seafood Expo North America 2025 Turns to Interstate Advanced Materials for Marine-Grade Material Solutions

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interstate Advanced Materials showcases moisture-resistant and non-corrosive material solutions for seafood processing, marine applications, and fishery operations ahead of Seafood Expo North America 2025, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, from March 16th to March 18th. As North America's leading seafood trade event, Seafood Expo North America connects industry professionals with the latest products, technology, and education for improving processing efficiency, safety, and longevity in demanding marine environments.Cutting boards, conveyor components, and food-contact surfaces require materials that withstand constant moisture, bacterial exposure, and chemical cleaning agents to maintain safe food processing conditions. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) cutting board and Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMW) from Interstate Advanced Materials are FDA-compliant solutions with low moisture absorption and non-stick properties that help reduce or prevent product contamination. Their impact resistance and low maintenance make them ideal for high-traffic seafood processing plants, where sanitation and efficiency are crucial.Beyond food contact surfaces, UHMW is a key material for guides, rails, and other wear-resistant components in seafood packaging and processing systems. Its self-lubricating properties ensure smooth material flow and minimal friction, making it essential for high-speed production lines, sliding components, and conveyor belts. UHMW’s exceptional abrasion resistance extends the lifespan of processing equipment and helps minimize operational downtime.Dock surfaces, seafood processing tables, and marine enclosures must endure constant exposure to saltwater, extreme weather, and heavy use. HDPE marine board from Interstate Advanced Materials is a trusted material choice due to its slip-resistant surface, UV stability, and long-term durability. It resists warping, swelling, and degradation in wet environments, making it an excellent alternative to wood or metal for applications where strength and corrosion resistance are required.Fish storage bins, seafood transport crates, and chemical-resistant marine containers are frequently made from Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) for their ability to maintain sanitation while resisting stains, odors, and degradation. Polypropylene and PET provide exceptional chemical resistance and easy cleanability for storage applications like tanks and bins. They are less prone to contamination than metal wooden storage solutions and are more durable.Marine housings, protective covers, and boat components require high impact strength and saltwater resistance to maintain structural integrity. Interstate Advanced Materials offers Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), a lightweight, rigid, and impact-resistant material well-suited for commercial fishing vessels and marine equipment enclosures, where durability in harsh environments is essential.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to collaborating with seafood professionals ahead of Seafood Expo North America 2025 to deliver tailored solutions that enhance processing efficiency, workplace safety, and equipment reliability. Seafood and marine specialists looking to reduce their material costs can save 30%+ on HDPE, UHMW, polypropylene, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

