Teen-Led Initiative Happy Hoops Launches, Uniting a Community Through Inclusive Basketball

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Hoops , a groundbreaking volunteer-driven initiative, is making waves by uniting a local community through the power of basketball. Created in Manhattan by high school students and brothers Ethan and Noah Margolis, Happy Hoops is more than just a sports program—it’s a movement designed to foster inclusivity, community, and friendship among teenagers with diverse abilities.Recognizing a need for more inclusive activities, Ethan and Noah took it upon themselves to design, create, and implement a program that brings teens of all abilities together for an hour of structured fun. They approached the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan with their idea and found enthusiastic support from the organization to bring their vision—to ensure everyone, regardless of skill level or ability, has a place on the court—to life.AN INCLUSIVE, ENGAGING HOUR OF FUNEach completely free Happy Hoops session follows a structured, engaging format that Ethan and Noah meticulously designed:• 10 Minutes: Icebreakers & Introductions – to build connections and set the tone• 20 Minutes: Warm-Ups & Drills – focusing on movement, coordination, and teamwork• 20 Minutes: Game Time – a chance to put skills into play in a friendly, supportive atmosphere• 10 Minutes: Refreshments & Reflection – reinforcing friendships and community bondingHappy Hoops isn’t just about basketball—it’s about creating lasting relationships, encouraging volunteerism, and allowing all teens to feel like they belong. This mission is evident in the structure of each Happy Hoops session when participants enter the gym and are greeted by music, nametags, and co-branded Happy Hoops t-shirts that are worn by all players and volunteers. At the end of each session, the group gathers for a photo opportunity and to enjoy complimentary water and sports drinks, and all volunteers and players are treated to an end-of-year celebration.Happy Hoops thrives because of community involvement. Volunteers, made up mostly of Ethan and Noah's friends, as well as other local high school students, dedicate their time to creating a welcoming, energetic environment where teens can enjoy the game at their own pace."Ethan and Noah's hard work to create this inclusive program has allowed many teenagers of all abilities a chance to come together, form meaningful friendships, learn basketball skills, and most importantly, have fun,” said Julie Singer, M.Ed., Director of Youth Programming at the JCC's Jack and Shirley Silver Center for Diverse Abilities. “We cannot wait to see how this partnership and program continue to expand and positively impact many people."AN INVITATION TO JOIN THE MOVEMENTHappy Hoops invites students, parents, schools, and community leaders to bring this program to their area. Whether community members want to volunteer, participate, or start a Happy Hoops program in their community, resources and support are available to help them get started.For more information on how to join or support Happy Hoops, visit happy-hoops.com ABOUT HAPPY HOOPSHappy Hoops is a teen-led organization in Manhattan dedicated to creating inclusive opportunities for teenagers with diverse abilities through basketball. By bringing communities together through fun, volunteerism, and teamwork, Happy Hoops is proving that sports have the power to unite everyone—one game at a time.ABOUT THE MARLENE MEYERSON JCC MANHATTANTogether with its community, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan creates opportunities for people to connect, grow, and learn within an ever-changing Jewish landscape. Located at 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, the JCC is a vibrant non-profit community center on the Upper West Side. The cornerstone of progressive programming in Manhattan, the JCC serves over 55,000 people annually through 1,200 programs each season that educate, inspire, and transform participants’ minds, bodies, and spirits. Since its inception, the JCC has been committed to serving the community by offering programs, classes, and events that extend beyond neighborhood boundaries, reaching people at all stages of their lives.

