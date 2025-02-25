Nordic Artists of New York Launches to Unite NYC’s Nordic and Baltic Creative Community

Petra Jasmiina, Founder of Nordic Artists of New York (NANY)

Uniting Nordic & Baltic artists in NYC—NANY fosters creativity, collaboration, and sustainability through art and community.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York City’s Nordic and Baltic artistic community is set to gain unprecedented support with the launch of Nordic Artists of New York (NANY), a collective dedicated to uniting, elevating, and inspiring expat artists through partnerships, mentorship, and high-profile events. Spearheaded by Finnish musician and community-builder Petra Jasmiina, the initiative addresses a critical gap in resources for Nordic and Baltic creatives building careers in NYC’s competitive scene.NANY’s inaugural event in November 2023 drew acclaim from ambassadors, cultural foundations, and consulates, setting the stage for its highly anticipated Earth Day showcase, True North. This immersive multidisciplinary event on April 22, 2024, at the historic New York Estonian House will feature music, dance, visual arts, and cross-border collaborations from artists representing eight Nordic and Baltic nations. Early bird tickets go on sale next month.“New York-based Nordic and Baltic artists are cultural ambassadors with the talent and experience to thrive globally—yet they often fall between the cracks of institutional support,” explains Petra Jasmiina, founder of NANY. “Our goal is to become their touchstone: a connector for opportunities, a community for collaboration, and a unified voice to amplify their work.”Backed by consulates of Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, NANY’s leadership includes Grammy-shortlisted composer Johanna Telander, global kanklės ambassador Simona Smirnova, platinum-winning songwriter Eeppi Ursin, and Forbes Under 30 nominee Valev Laube. Partner organizations range from the Scandinavian American Theater Company to Finlandia Foundation National.A Dual Mission: Art & SustainabilityBeyond fostering creativity, NANY integrates environmental advocacy by partnering with local green initiatives. “Our Earth Day event reflects shared Nordic values of stewardship,” says Jasmiina. “We protect the planet by doing what we do best: creating art and building community.”Jasmiina’s track record in uniting artists includes founding Indie NYC during the pandemic, a digital hub that connected hundreds of musicians. Her work with Nordic diplomatic teams, including the Grammy-shortlisted Kalevala The Musical, further underscores NANY’s cross-cultural vision.Explore NANY’s mission, join as an artist/partner, and secure tickets for True North at www.nordicartistsofnewyork.com . Follow on Instagram ( @nordicartistsofnewyork ) and Facebook.

