Electro Scan Announces 11th Consecutive Year of ISO Certification for Water Leak Detection & Lead Pipe Identification

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan Inc. today announced that it has achieved its 11th consecutive year of ISO certification, including ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health & Safety.The new certifications expire in 2027 and covers Electro Scan's global operations and product portfolio, including its wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK, Electro Scan (UK) Limited."We are proud to be the only ISO-certified company that provides water leak detection and lead pipe identification solutions," states Janine Mullinix, Vice President, Administration, Electro Scan Inc.Today, Electro Scan Inc. is a leading international provider of machine-intelligent tools that automatically locates and quantifies water, stormwater, and sewer leaks, assesses pipe wall integrity, and certifies operational readiness of post-rehabilitation, repairs, and replacements.In general, the company's innovative technology finds 80-100% more leak locations compared to legacy acoustic or visual-based solutions; in addition to automatically and accurately determine multiple pipe materials in pressurized and unpressurized water pipes."Our technology portfolio was developed exclusively in accordance with ISO standards, " states Chuck Hansen, Chairman & Founder, Electro Scan Inc. "And, delighted having over twenty (20) issued patents on our intellectual property.In 2024, Saudi Aramco approved Electro Scan's use of electrical resistance technology for leak detection of buried non-metallic piping, now specified as SAUDI ARAMCO ENGINEERING REQUIREMENTS (SAER) 12366.Recently, Electro Scan was selected by the City of Baltimore Department of Public Works to conduct inspections of 10,000 homes to identify lead water service lines and galvanized pipe requiring replacement, in accordance with President Trump's (first term) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR).Later this year, Electro Scan Inc. will release a landmark study comparing Electro Scan technology compared with third-party CCTV inspection reporting, using NASSCO standards.Spanning multiple years, the study confirms that visual inspection using CCTV cameras, are unable to reliably assess, recommend, or prioritize needed repairs.And once repairs are made, CCTV cameras are unable to judge asset operational readiness, including whether pipelines are, in fact, watertight. A key requirement for municipal water & sewer agencies to prevent water & sewer leakage from poorly installed or repaired pipes.Results of the study are contrary to AI-CCTV startups that claim the ability to prioritize pipeline repairs based on visual results.Electro Scan's ISO certification is a tribute to all employees, business partners, and suppliers for maintaining next-level documentation and project deliveries to create best practices in managing underground pipelines.ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.Founded in 2011, Electro Scan is an international supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment and quality assurance products & services for the water, sewer, and oil & gas markets. The company develops and markets proprietary equipment and SaaS-based cloud applications that automatically locates, measures, and reports pipeline leaks and water service line pipe materials, including lead pipes. The company's products and services detect buried lead water services, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.FOR MORE INFORMATIONEPA's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (2021)EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (2024)Electro Scan’s SWORDFISHElectro Scan Lead Webinar, November 12, 2024, Slide Stack (11mb)Electro Scan Interview on Fox 40, Studi40 Live, YouTube Video (Duration: 5 minutes)ABOUT

