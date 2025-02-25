As XRP Price Dips, XRP Whales Turn To XRPTurbo – The Next Big AI Agent Opportunity On The Ripple Ecosystem





TALLIN, Estonia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP’s price has seen huge downward volatility in recent times, leaving investors on edge, but despite this downturn, the Ripple ecosystem continues to evolve, with innovation surging across the network.

Amidst this shift, smart investors and XRP whales are already positioning themselves for the next big opportunity—XRPTurbo.

What Is XRPTurbo?

XRPTurbo is the first-ever Web3 AI Agent Launchpad on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), designed to integrate AI-driven automation and Real World Asset (RWA) projects into the ecosystem.

By leveraging XRPL’s ultra-fast, low-cost transactions, XRPTurbo empowers users to deploy AI agents capable of handling smart contract execution, automated trading, real-time data retrieval, and social media automation.

As the XRP ecosystem expands, XRPTurbo will serve as the go-to launchpad for AI and RWA projects, unlocking dormant XRP capital and providing investors with early access to groundbreaking innovations.

The Utility of $XRT Tokens

According to the Xrpturbo whitepaper, the platform is powered by its own XRT utility token—a scarce asset with a fixed total supply of 100 million tokens, ensuring long-term value with no further minting.

The $XRT token is at the core of XRPTurbo’s ecosystem, offering multiple utilities beyond standard transactions:

Priority Access to AI & RWA Projects – Holders of $XRT will gain early access to the most promising AI-driven and RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Staking for Rewards – Users can stake their $XRT tokens to earn passive income, with additional incentives structured around launchpad participation.

Future Revenue Sharing – In upcoming phases, stakers will be eligible to receive a portion of XRPTurbo’s launchpad fees, creating a sustainable earning model for long-term holders.

XRP Whales Are Already Watching XRPTurbo

With growing anticipation around a potential Ripple ETF and an influx of new projects building on XRPL, XRP whales are already paying attention to XRPTurbo’s launch.

In just 24 hours, its Telegram group has seen a surge of members, signaling strong early interest.

Don’t Miss the XRPTurbo Presale!

The highly anticipated $XRT token presale begins Thursday, February 27th, 2025.

With 60% of the total supply allocated, this is a rare opportunity to be part of a pioneering AI-powered ecosystem on XRP.

The final token price will be determined by the total XRP contributed during the presale, ensuring a fair and transparent launch.

Once the 30-day presale wraps up, the $XRT token will debut on multiple decentralized exchanges, paired directly with XRP—marking the official start of XRPTurbo’s journey to become a top project on the XRP blockchain.

Follow Xrpturbo on X (Twitter) so as not to miss the latest updates.

About XRPTurbo

XRPTurbo’s vision is to foster a decentralized, AI-driven economy on XRPL, where autonomous agents collaborate and transact, streamlining operations for both users and businesses.

Each AI agent is capable of monitoring conditions and executing on-chain actions independently, making XRPTurbo a game-changing platform for the future of the Ripple ecosystem.

Embrace the future of AI on XRP with XRPTurbo!

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X

Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

